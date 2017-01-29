I hold a credit card with FGB and have been a loyal customer of the bank for the past four years. Due to company restructure, my job was terminated. I applied for credit shield for involuntary loss of employment on June 13, 2016, in Abu Dhabi’s collections department at the Mussafah branch. It has been three months, but I have not received a clear response on the status of my application from FGB. I called the bank’s call centre and sent them an email but they always ask me to call again, after one week.

I have a current outstanding balance in FGB for the amount of Dh36,078.28, and my payment history with FGB was fine until I lost my job. I got a message saying I have delayed my overdue payment and their collection department has been chasing me for the overdue payment. I already managed to pay my overdue minimum payment, even though I have applied for credit shield.

The bottomline is — what have I paid for every month, as insurance on my FGB credit card? Since I lose my job, I am struggling to pay monthly minimum due on time. Some of the FGB collections department staff members are rude, and they threaten me if I don’t pay my overdue payment on time. I have only delayed payment for three weeks.

Please help me get a reply from FGB for the following questions:

1. What is the reason for the delay in processing my claim? It has been three months since the date of application.

2. Do I have to pay my monthly minimum due payment even though I have already applied for credit shield, and the delay regarding my application was from their end?

From Mr Omar Pineda Laforteza

Abu Dhabi

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Laforteza, and explained that his insurance claim is currently under process. Mr Laforteza will be updated as soon as possible.

Mr Laforteza responds:

Thank you Gulf News, for helping me in this matter. Unfortunately, until now, my insurance claim is still under process. I want to clarify that FGB did not contact me. I called their hotline and the call centre agent informed me that my insurance claim is still under process, and advised me to call again. Till now, there has been no update about the status of my claim.

FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Laforteza, and the matter has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

(Process initiation: September 14, 2016. Response from organisation: October 4, 2016. Process completion: December 18, 2016.)

