Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Job loss

How to claim credit shield?

Gulf News
 

I hold a credit card with FGB and have been a loyal customer of the bank for the past four years. Due to company restructure, my job was terminated. I applied for credit shield for involuntary loss of employment on June 13, 2016, in Abu Dhabi’s collections department at the Mussafah branch. It has been three months, but I have not received a clear response on the status of my application from FGB. I called the bank’s call centre and sent them an email but they always ask me to call again, after one week.

I have a current outstanding balance in FGB for the amount of Dh36,078.28, and my payment history with FGB was fine until I lost my job. I got a message saying I have delayed my overdue payment and their collection department has been chasing me for the overdue payment. I already managed to pay my overdue minimum payment, even though I have applied for credit shield.

The bottomline is — what have I paid for every month, as insurance on my FGB credit card? Since I lose my job, I am struggling to pay monthly minimum due on time. Some of the FGB collections department staff members are rude, and they threaten me if I don’t pay my overdue payment on time. I have only delayed payment for three weeks.

Please help me get a reply from FGB for the following questions:

1. What is the reason for the delay in processing my claim? It has been three months since the date of application.

2. Do I have to pay my monthly minimum due payment even though I have already applied for credit shield, and the delay regarding my application was from their end?

From Mr Omar Pineda Laforteza

Abu Dhabi

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Laforteza, and explained that his insurance claim is currently under process. Mr Laforteza will be updated as soon as possible.

Mr Laforteza responds:

Thank you Gulf News, for helping me in this matter. Unfortunately, until now, my insurance claim is still under process. I want to clarify that FGB did not contact me. I called their hotline and the call centre agent informed me that my insurance claim is still under process, and advised me to call again. Till now, there has been no update about the status of my claim.

FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Laforteza, and the matter has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

(Process initiation: September 14, 2016. Response from organisation: October 4, 2016. Process completion: December 18, 2016.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Complaints

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayComplaints

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
first gulf bank

Also In Complaints

Roaming charges
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis