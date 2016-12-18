Mobile
Insurance claim downgraded

Gulf News
 

I would like to raise a complaint with regards to an insurance claim for my vehicle, which has been insured with Zurich Insurance. I had a terrible experience. I registered a complaint on August 15, and till date, three months later, the repair has still not been done and I do not have an answer as to why my policy was downgraded to a non-dealer for repairs.

It took about two weeks to get to talk to someone to lodge my claim, as the line was never answered. Once, when they did answer, they told me they would call back but never did.

My claim is for my vehicle’s windscreen. At the time of my claim, the crack on the windshield covered half of the screen on the passenger side, but now, the crack has expanded up to the driver’s side and is almost covering the entire area. My view is distorted while driving, which is quite dangerous.

I have been renewing my policy annually, without making any changes, and suddenly this year, they told me my policy has been downgraded to non-agency repair without my knowledge.

I am hoping that they will respond to my emails if contacted by Gulf News.

From Mr Richard Lau Yi Lok

Ras Al Khaimah

The management of Zurich Insurance responds:

Many thanks for the email and enquiry in regards to Mr Lok’s complaint.

Mr Lok agreed to amend his policy to ‘garage service only’, without agency service, in April 2015. He did so over the phone and we have a recording of the verbal agreement. We are happy to share this if Mr Lok is agreeable.

Background: If a car is older than two years, agency service will be charged at an additional fee. This was explained in detail to Mr Lok over the phone and he opted for the cheaper version that excludes agency service.

We would like to apologise for any inconvenience that was caused to Mr Lok due to the unsatisfactory service at the garage. Our claims handler has been in touch with Mr Lok and has extended the agency service to him, which is not officially included in his policy.

(Process initiation: November 22. Response from organisation: November 24. Process completion: December 4.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

