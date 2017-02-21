Mobile
I was told no cancellation fee!

Telecom customer told that there would be no cancellation fee, but had a surprise fee when he moved

Gulf News
 

I have been using my landline telephone number since 2011. In May 2016, an agent called me from etisalat and said we could avail a free upgrade to eLife family, with no extra charge. He added that we would get a free new router, phone and an eLife TV decoder.

I knew that in October 2016, I would move out of my apartment, so I told the agent that I didn’t want an upgrade. He told me there was no contract and there would be no cancellation fees whatsoever. It was a free upgrade.

In October 2016, I went to etisalat and informed them that I had moved to a new apartment and that I want to migrate. However, they told me that etisalat was not available in my new location and that I would have to cancel and pay Dh1,500 in cancellation fees.

This is not fair. The agent told me clearly on the phone that it was a free upgrade with no cancellation fees. I lodged a complaint and now, they have closed it after calling me and telling me that all charges are accurate.

Please assist me in resolving this matter.

From Mr Munir Badr

Dubai

The management of etisalat responds:

Thank you for bringing Mr Badr’s concerns to our attention. Etisalat customer service team would want to apologise for all the inconvenience caused to him. Mr Badr has requested to shift his service to his new residence, however it is in an area that is not part of etisalat’s network. Therefore, his account has been ceased and a refund deposited in his account, deducting the exit charges. He was asked to submit his device at the nearest business centre and then email the receipt to care@etisalat.ae. Mr Badr was contacted by our billing team and updated on the same. The case is resolved and closed.

(Process initiation: October 27, 2016. Response from organisation: November 6, 2016. Process completion: January 8, 2017.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

