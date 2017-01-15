Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

I just want to pay my dues

Reader has now gone back to his home country, but really wants to clear up his debts with the bank

Gulf News
 

After 13 years of living in Dubai, I had to leave and return to my home country for personal reasons. In order not to keep any issues unresolved with my bank, I called them and asked them how much money was left on my credit card instalments — it should have been around Dh20,000 for both cards.

Knowing that the call centre had asked me to pay Dh11,000 for the first card and another Dh9,000 for the second card almost a year ago, and that my monthly instalments amounted to Dh1,000 per card, I wanted to close both credit cards.

When I called them, I did so with the intention of paying the rest of the money. The way I have been treated is as if I am running away, or as if I am a thief!

Anyway, I reached my home country and started getting messages from an employee in the National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD). She asked me to send another Dh2,000 — Dh1,000 for each card. I had no problem with that, but I asked for an email, so that my money wasn’t just being paid for nothing. She refused and told me to send Dh2,000. I told her that I have been going through this for almost a year and that NBAD said they had made a mistake. I really wanted an email before I transferred the money from my home country. I still had Dh20,000 left to pay, so Dh2,000 per month would mean paying my outstanding amount in 10 months. She said I had to send the payment first, to show them good faith! I said I have been paying all these months, but they just ignored the whole payment and procedures, and said it was a mistake. They almost neglected around Dh40,000 of my payments the first time around.

Now, they are telling me that I am late on payments and that my outstanding amount is Dh72,000! I have all the messages with the saleswoman and my payment receipts from the bank.

I don’t want to make a fuss out of anything, all I need is to be treated fairly. I want to pay what’s left of my dues and I don’t want to cause any hassle – not for NBAD and not for me.

I have called them to pay my dues, but still, they want to create problems. They are the ones who don’t want to solve my issue!

From Mr Fadi Alain Halabi

Dubai

The management of NBAD responds:

Mr Halabi was having irregularities in his payments since March, 2016. Due to these irregularities, the outstanding on the cards have increased. We have been in contact with Mr Halabi and have also explained to him how these charges were applied to his credit cards. Our collections department has spoken to Mr Halabi again today to clarify further and to work out a repayment plan.

Thank you once again for forwarding the complaint to us. Our customers’ experience is very important to us and we are thankful for the opportunity to respond.

Mr Halabi responds:

Thank you so much for taking my issue seriously. NBAD called me and promised me a solution.

(Process initiation: December 6. Response from organisation: December 6. Reader confirmation: December 6).

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Complaints

tags from this story

National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNNational Bank of Abu Dhabi
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayComplaints

tags

National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Complaints

Unable to travel despite a ticket
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon