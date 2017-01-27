‘I am not interested in the insurance anymore’

I request Gulf News to look into a problem I am facing with FGB, regarding an unwanted life insurance plan. I had subscribed for it for one year, on June 8, 2015, for an annual payment of Dh972. The same insurance was renewed without my knowledge or consent on June 8, 2016.

I called FGB’s customer care hotline on the same day to cancel the insurance and get them to reverse the payment, as I am not interested in subscribing for the insurance anymore. The FGB customer care representative assured me that the insurance would be cancelled within seven working days, and the amount would be reversed in 45 working days. Initially, they had said it would be reversed in 21 working days, and later changed it to 45 working days.

I started following up on the issue from June 8, 2016, and opened many service requests with FGB’s customer care centre. But till now, there has been no action on their end. I paid an amount of Dh760 against the credit card bill for an insurance amount of Dh972. The last service request I opened for the same case was on October 6, 2016, and the bank assured me that they would reverse the amount in four working days. They closed the service request on October 10, 2016.

I have lost hope in the customer service of FGB. Their solution seems to be to get me to keep calling them until the issue is resolved. They keep saying they are contacting the insurance team but they have not received any response. So I request Gulf News to please help resolve my case.

From Mr Suhas Davis Thekkekkara

Dubai

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Thekkekkara, and the matter has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

Mr Thekkekkara responds:

Thanks for the immense support and for helping to find a solution to the issue I have been facing since the past five months.

(Process initiation: November 14, 2016. Response from organisation: November 17, 2016. Process completion: December 15, 2016.)

