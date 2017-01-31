Fully paid but partly served

I am writing this letter to seek Gulf News’ intervention in resolving my complaint with du. The complaint involves my purchase of an iPhone 6S under Easy Payment Plan (EPP). The purchase includes the phone unit and 12 months of 4GB data. I bought it on November 21, 2015, wherein I paid the full amount, including one year’s worth of data plan. However, I stopped receiving data on May 16, 2016. I raised a complaint through du’s customer service number 155. The agents were not able to help me even after multiple calls and follow-ups from my end. They suggested that I email their customer care instead.

I emailed them copies of the original receipts and proof of payment. After several email exchanges, unfortunately, they have still not been able to resolve the issue for reason unknown. They finally asked me to visit the du store from where I purchased the phone. After two visits and follow-ups, I have still not been able to get a resolution from du. I feel cheated because I paid in full but did not receive what I paid for.

Please help me in resolving this matter with du, as I don’t know what else I can do.

From Mr Carlo Chan

Abu Dhabi

Mr Chan updates:

I would like to confirm that du has been in contact with me recently. They have restored the missing data and have expressed an apology for their mistake. I am deeply grateful for Gulf News’ intervention, which resulted in a positive outcome.

A spokesperson from du responds:

In response to Mr Chan’s complaint, our team has looked into the issue and found out the root cause. The team has spoken to Mr Chan and reached an amicable solution. The matter is closed.

(Process initiation: August 30, 2016. Response from organisation: December 22, 2016.)

