Disconnected

I had applied for an etisalat bit-stream connection (internet with landline) on October 11, 2016. I already had a connection from their competitors, but due to the fact that etisalat was marketing strongly in my area and offering better schemes, I decided to switch over.

I was told that the new connection would take three to seven days maximum, to implement, and my service request was created in their system on October 13, 2016. Etisalat’s appointment team (800 7622) called me on October 16, 2016, and proposed October 19, 2016, as the installation date. I requested them to do it earlier but was told that they needed the extra time in Discovery Gardens, as it was their competitor’s area.

I accepted the date and was waiting for their technician’s call. But on the morning of October 19, at 8.07am, their appointments section called me and said they could not do the installation on the agreed date and proposed a new date of October 23. Having waited patiently for the process, I told them it was not fair, but still, having no other option, agreed to the new date. I logged my complaint about this on all available etisalat options, such as their customer service hotline, through live chat and email.

Instead of a positive outcome, I got another call from 800 7622 on the same day, which was October 19, at 3.30pm, saying that they could not send the technician even on the postponed date of October 23, which was agreed upon in the morning. They said it would be done on October 24. I strongly objected to this and told the agent that I would not accept another date and they would have to do the installation on October 23, without fail. They bluntly refused to do so. Having lost trust in etisalat’s team, I again logged several complaints with them.

All my efforts have been in vain. I called them on October 22 to check if they would be sending the team the next day. I was informed it was only possible on October 26.

I need Gulf News’ help since I have failed to get support from their complaints section. All other departments have just kept informing me that they have escalated the case and I should contact 800 7622.

Can Gulf News please resolve the issue with the higher management of etisalat?

From Mr Mandar Kirtane

Dubai

The management of etisalat responds:

Thank you for bringing Mr Kirtane’s concerns to our attention. Etisalat customer service team would want to apologise on all the inconvenience caused to him. The connection is now working and Mr Kirtane’s has confirmed the same. The case is resolved and closed.

(Process initiation: October 31, 2016. Response from organisation: November 15, 2016.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.