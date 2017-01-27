Mobile
Didn’t ask for this

Charged for something called ‘Pay Protect’, this reader said he never consented to it

Gulf News
 

I have been using Mashreq Bank’s credit card for more than a year now, and have never activated any kind of insurance or credit shield plan. However, when I saw my September 2016 statement, there was an additional Dh74.90 charged, titled ‘Pay Protect’.

When I called up their customer care centre, the representative told me this was because of automatic activation and apologised for the inconvenience. I asked her to cancel the Pay Protect plan and to reverse the amount, as I had not given my consent for this. She gave me a request number and informed me that I would soon get a call, with regard to the cancellation of Pay Protect, and would receive a reversal of the amount within two days. The Pay Protect was cancelled, but they did not update me on the amount reversal status. I made multiple calls to them about the reversal of the amount. After that, one of the representatives called and informed me that they could not go through with the reversal.

I request Gulf News to help me get this amount reversed.

From Mr Sreehari Madhavankutty

Abu Dhabi

The management of Mashreq Bank responds:

Thank you for forwarding Mr Madhavankutty’s concern to us for investigation.

We have retrieved the call and discovered that Mr Madhavankutty was enrolled on the Pay Protect insurance in Feb 2016 with his consent on recorded call.

Since the card was not used for a few months, there were no charges levied till September 2016. In September, Mr Madhavankutty called to complain and the insurance was cancelled. But since the premium was correctly charged, the reversal was declined.

Sometimes customers do misunderstand the financial consequences of activating a benefit on their credit card and with that in mind, we have — as a gesture — agreed to reverse the insurance premium now. We have also called and explained this to the customer and he is quite satisfied with the resolution.

We thank you for facilitating our customers and helping them have their problems resolved.

Mr Madhavankutty responds:

I am really thankful to Gulf News, as well as Mashreq Bank, for helping me resolve the issue. I confirm that the amount has been reversed.

(Process initiation: November 30, 2016. Response from organisation: November 30, 2016. Reader confirmation: December 15, 2016.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

