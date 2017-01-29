Mobile
Customer wrongly charged fee

‘I know the amount is not big, but it’s all about ethics and proper information to the customer’

Gulf News
 

I swiped my credit card at a supermarket for Dh2,199 on October 3, 2016, to buy an iPhone. After a week, I spoke with one of the representatives in the call centre to transform this payment into six months of instalments without any interest and processing charges, as I had taken up this offer previously.

Later, I received a call from Majid Al Futtaim Finance to confirm the transaction without any charges and processing fees and interest. But when I saw my statement, there was a two per cent processing charge that amounted to Dh43.98. I immediately called the call centre to understand this charge. They said there would be processing charges of two per cent, as they don’t have this offer anymore. I said that the offer was given to me and they could check their recorded calls to confirm this.

They called me and asked me irrelevant questions like the name of the representative who called me, what time they called and on which number and, on top of that, they said they couldn’t find this call in their system. I said it was not possible for me to have these records and the bank should have all these records at any time.

I urge Gulf News to take this matter to them and reverse these charges. I know the amount is not big, but it’s all about ethics and proper information supplied to the customer.

From Mr Vikesh Jagdishchandra Thakkar

Sharjah

The management of Majid Al Futtaim Finance responds:

Please be advised that the case has been investigated. The customer has been contacted and the issue was resolved to his satisfaction.

Mr Thakkar responds:

I got a call from the bank and they have reversed the charges that were debited to my account wrongly.

Thank you, Gulf News, for the help and support.

(Process initiation: December 14, 2016. Response from organisation: December 21, 2016. Reader confirmation: December 21, 2016.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

