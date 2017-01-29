Being overbilled

We are receiving text messages from third parties, which have connections with du, and when we open them, we are being charged. Every SMS states that we have renewed a service that we never applied for. I already paid more than my monthly bill in October 2016, and now, I have received a bill again that is approximately double my usage. I need help from Gulf News to validate my bill!

From Mr Sunil Kumar

Dubai

The management of du responds:

In response to the query of Mr Kumar, our team investigated the matter and found the billing-related charges to be valid. The details have been communicated to the customer to his satisfaction. The matter is now closed.

(Process initiation: November 29, 2016. Response from organisation: December 4, 2016. Completion process: December 14, 2016.)

