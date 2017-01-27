Bank fees dropped

I received my Noor Bank statement by SMS and it showed that I had an over limit charge of Dh202 and a minimum payment amount of Dh834.86. When last I used my credit card, I received a message showing that my available balance was Dh168.81.

I just want to know how the bank is sending messages that my balance is in the positive and my available credit is also positive, and then charging an over limit fee? I called the bank, but it’s of no use. I just need an honest reply regarding why I am being charged.

From Mr Mohsin Mohammad Rumani

Dubai

The management of Noor Bank responds:

Noor Bank is committed to finding an amicable and fair solution towards any customer complaints. We are always transparent with our customers. This starts with acknowledging the problem raised by the concerned individual and working towards a swift resolution.

Soon after we received Mr Rumani’s complaint from Gulf News, our Customer Experience Unit investigated this matter.

After we concluded the investigation, Noor Bank contacted Mr Rumani to resolve the issue he raised. He was charged with an over limit fee on his credit card in the month of November 2016 statement. The reason behind the fee charged is that he paid the minimum due towards his credit card and exceeded the card’s credit limit and therefore was charged with over limit fee.

We explained the credit card statement to Mr Rumani. He accepted the resolution we offered him.

Noor Bank wishes to assure all customers of our best service and prompt response to any complaints and grievances they may have.

Mr Rumani responds:

Yes, I received a call from Noor Bank, but the issue remains the same as before. The agent said the same thing to me, which an executive told me earlier.

The management of Noor Bank responds:

Noor Bank is committed to finding an amicable and fair solution towards any customer complaints. We are always transparent with our customers. This starts with acknowledging the problem raised by the concerned individual and working towards a swift resolution.

Soon after we received Mr Mohsin Rumani’s complaint from Gulf News, our Customer Experience Unit investigated this matter further.

After further investigation, Noor Bank contacted Mr Rumani to resolve the situation. He was charged with an over limit fee on his credit card in his November 2016 statement because the credit limit on his card had been exceeded, which we have explained to him. However, as a gesture of goodwill, we have provided a ‘one–off’ reversal fee to him. Additionally, Mr Rumani has been informed that we will have to re-issue the credit card, as he had publicly disclosed his credit card details.

Mr Rumani has understood and accepted the resolution given.

Noor Bank wishes to assure all customers of our best service and prompt response to any complaints and grievances they may have.

Mr Rumani responds:

Many thanks to Noor Bank and for Gulf News’ kind intervention. I got the reversal of the over-limit charge and a new card has been issued to me.

(Process initiation: November 19. Response from organisation: November 27. Completion process: December 20.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.