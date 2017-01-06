Can you go #30DaysWithoutSugar?

The Dubai Health Authority has adopted a #30DaysWithoutSugar challenge after some people in UAE launched the hashtag following a tweet by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The tweet encouraged people to go without sugar for one month.

Following the hashtag challenge, we asked Gulf News readers if they have cut down refined sugar from their diet. A majority 55 per cent have who responded, have reduced their sugar intake and 28 per cent have not. Those taking part in the challenge are encouraged to replace refined sugar with natural sugars found in fruits and dairy products. According to doctors at the American Heart Association people should not consume more than six small spoons of sugar a day. Reducing sugar intake can help control unhealthy weight, improve insulin secretion and prevent other diseases.

