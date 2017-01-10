What about Sultan?

I would like to draw Gulf News’ tabloid! section’s attention to the fact that the newspaper forgot to include super-hit movie Sultan, which was released during Eid 2016, in its year in review (“How did Bollywood fare in 2016?”, Gulf News tabloid!, December 30, 2016). It was a Salman Khan starrer! We follow and trust Gulf News.

From Mr Babar Mujtaba

Dubai

Thank you for your feedback. tabloid! did not review the film because of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s trivialising remarks regarding rape during Sultan’s promotions.

Gulf News

