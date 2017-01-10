Mobile
What about Sultan?

Readers’ queries and concerns are addressed by editors in the newsroom

Gulf News
 

I would like to draw Gulf News’ tabloid! section’s attention to the fact that the newspaper forgot to include super-hit movie Sultan, which was released during Eid 2016, in its year in review (“How did Bollywood fare in 2016?”, Gulf News tabloid!, December 30, 2016). It was a Salman Khan starrer! We follow and trust Gulf News.

From Mr Babar Mujtaba

Dubai

Thank you for your feedback. tabloid! did not review the film because of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s trivialising remarks regarding rape during Sultan’s promotions.

Gulf News

Editor’s note: Would you like to raise a query or concern with the newspaper? Is there an issue that you believe needs to be addressed? Something the paper is not doing right or not effectively enough. Write to us at readers@gulfnews.com

