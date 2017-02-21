Mobile
Picture permission in order?

Readers’ queries and concerns are addressed by editors in the newsroom

Gulf News
 

Privacy matters

Gulf News has published a picture of a pregnant woman undergoing a scan, along with her name, age, and her position as a surrogate mother (“Last baby boom”, Gulf News, February 11). I wonder if the newspaper received permission from the woman to publish her picture, and whether she is aware that her picture and details have been revealed worldwide. Secondly, I don’t think the picture adds any value to the article.

I feel it’s unfair if the media thinks less fortunate people are not supposed to have self-esteem and that their privacy has no worth at all.

From Mr Suresh Kumar

UAE

The photograph was supplied by Reuters and was filed with the story and its subject. It is needed to adequately illustrate the story, and the subjects gave permission for the images to be taken and used to highlight the issue.

Gulf News

Editor’s note: Would you like to raise a query or concern with the newspaper? Is there an issue that you believe needs to be addressed? Something the paper is not doing right or not effectively enough. Write to us at readers@gulfnews.com

