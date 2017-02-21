Picture permission in order?

Privacy matters

Gulf News has published a picture of a pregnant woman undergoing a scan, along with her name, age, and her position as a surrogate mother (“Last baby boom”, Gulf News, February 11). I wonder if the newspaper received permission from the woman to publish her picture, and whether she is aware that her picture and details have been revealed worldwide. Secondly, I don’t think the picture adds any value to the article.

I feel it’s unfair if the media thinks less fortunate people are not supposed to have self-esteem and that their privacy has no worth at all.

From Mr Suresh Kumar

UAE

The photograph was supplied by Reuters and was filed with the story and its subject. It is needed to adequately illustrate the story, and the subjects gave permission for the images to be taken and used to highlight the issue.

Gulf News

