8 in 10 don’t have a housemaid

Today’s poll is based on the page A4 report, ‘Domestic worker permits moved to another ministry’, published in the Nation section of Gulf News on December 18.

From 2017, recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers in the UAE will be handled by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, with the new procedure being rolled out in Dubai first, before expanding across the UAE in the second quarter of 2017.

A Gulf News report in 2014 analysed a study that was being published by the National Research Foundation Fund. The study found that some 93 per cent of 250 Emirati households employed a maid. Each family had between one and seven maids at a time, with an average of three maids per family.

However, the new move will not make much of a difference to a majority eight of ten Gulf News poll respondents, who said they did not employ full-time housemaids.

However, those who employ cooks, security guards, drivers, gardeners, and shepherds will have to be aware of this change in directive.