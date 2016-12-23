75% haven’t faced racism on flights

When YouTube personality Adam Saleh was ejected from a Delta Airlines flight in the US on Wednesday, he posted a video of the incident, stating he was being kicked out because other passengers felt ‘uncomfortable’ with him speaking Arabic to his mother over the phone.

His video has since been viewed over 31 million times on Facebook.

Many social media users, however, had a hard time believing Saleh, who is known for his prank videos and has previously called himself a ‘professional idiot’ with regards to the stunt videos he creates.

More seriously, a quarter of Gulf News’ poll respondents, said they have been subjected to racism on flights.

Perhaps one reason for this is because Islamophobia is on the rise. Physical assaults on Muslims in the US have reached levels not seen since the 9/11 attacks of 2001, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which reported that anti-Muslim hate crimes surged 67 per cent in 2015.