7 in 10 don’t mind being outdoors in unstable weather

Winter storms have been playing havoc with US flights this week, as more than 4,000 were cancelled during a ‘thunder snow’ phenomenon, which sees violent bursts of weather, featuring both snow and lightning.

The UAE is also seeing unstable weather, with wind, dust storms and rain in coastal areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology.

However, with outdoor events like a light festival in Sharjah and a food truck festival in Dubai, the weather didn’t seem to put a damper on people’s weekend plans, as seven in ten Gulf News’ poll respondents said their plans weren’t affected by it.