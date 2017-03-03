6 in 10 voters check blood-sugar levels

6 in 10 voters check their blood-sugar levels, according to our poll results.

Diabetes is affecting one in five people in India, according to results from the latest National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS). The number of diabetics in the country is expected to grow from 63 million to 100 million by 2030.

In the UAE, the situation is similar, with 19 per cent of the population estimated to have the disease. The UAE’s diabetes level is currently the 16th highest in the world, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Six of ten Gulf News poll respondents stated that they have checked their blood-sugar levels, which is a good start to acknowledging the issue, and getting treatment.

