6 in 10 say ban children from social networks

Ban on social media networks is the way to go, most poll voters say

Gulf News
 

Following complaints from parents about the practice of using mobile phones in schools, Dubai Police is launching an awareness campaign urging pupils to avoid surfing on the internet or visiting social media networks when in school.

A majority six of ten Gulf News poll respondents think children should be banned from using social media sites altogether.

Their opinion is in line with the findings of a study by the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics, in the UK. Researchers found that banning mobile phones from school premises caused test scores of students to improve by 6.4 per cent — the equivalent of adding five days to the school year.

What do you think? Share your thoughts at readers@gulfnews.com

