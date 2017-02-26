Mobile
6 in 10 afraid of new US war

Most readers worried that Trump’s military build-up could mean a new war for the US

Gulf News
 

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), US President Donald Trump vowed he would make a massive budget request for one of the “greatest military buildups in American history”.

Already the world’s most powerful fighting force, with bases spanning the globe, an annual budget of more than $600 billion (Dh2.2 trillion) and about 1.3 million active duty troops, the US military will get upgrades to both its offensive and defensive capabilities, if Trump has his way.

His speech had six of ten Gulf News poll respondents worried that Trump could lead the US into a new war. A recent poll by American broadcasting network NBC News, which surveyed more than 11,000 adults in the US, also found that 36 per cent of people felt ‘very worried’ about a military conflict erupting before the end of Trump’s first term.

Just last month, he signed an executive order to begin increasing the size of the US armed forces, promising new aircraft, naval ships and more resources for the Pentagon.

What do you think? Is war becoming a reality? Share your opinions with us.

