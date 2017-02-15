Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

4 in 10 want a Tesla

Most readers ready to make the switch to electric cars

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
The Tesla Model S is an all-electric car with incredible range and can seat five.
Gulf News
 

With the launch of US electric automaker Tesla in the UAE, four of ten Gulf News poll respondents said they would consider switching to an electric vehicle.

As Dubai continues to build charging units around the city, residents can look forward to paying only around Dh20 for a full charge for their Tesla — around five times cheaper than the average tank of petrol for cars of a similar size.

According to the page A12 report, “Tesla is set to plug into UAE grid - Musk”, published in the Nation section of Gulf News on February 14, business magnate Elon Musk said he chose UAE as the first Middle East country to host Tesla because he liked the country’s goal to create 25 per cent of its energy from solar power by 2030.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has already signed an agreement with Tesla to buy 200 electric-powered cars.

Would you go electric? What is stopping you from switching? Tell us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Your Say

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsYour Say

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your Say

Want to adopt a cat?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa