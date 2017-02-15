4 in 10 want a Tesla

The Tesla Model S is an all-electric car with incredible range and can seat five.

With the launch of US electric automaker Tesla in the UAE, four of ten Gulf News poll respondents said they would consider switching to an electric vehicle.

As Dubai continues to build charging units around the city, residents can look forward to paying only around Dh20 for a full charge for their Tesla — around five times cheaper than the average tank of petrol for cars of a similar size.

According to the page A12 report, “Tesla is set to plug into UAE grid - Musk”, published in the Nation section of Gulf News on February 14, business magnate Elon Musk said he chose UAE as the first Middle East country to host Tesla because he liked the country’s goal to create 25 per cent of its energy from solar power by 2030.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has already signed an agreement with Tesla to buy 200 electric-powered cars.

