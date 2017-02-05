3 in 10 are weekend warriors

According to a new study published in US-based JAMA Internal Medicine journal, compressing your total physical activity into one or two prolonged sessions each weekend could lessen your risks of dying prematurely almost as effectively as more frequent, shorter workouts spread throughout the week.

Three of 10 Gulf News poll respondents said they use the weekend to exercise. But nearly half of our poll voters don’t exercise at all.

According to the British Medical Journal (BMJ), physical inactivity is estimated to cause 3.2 million deaths a year globally, making it number four on the list of risk factors.

