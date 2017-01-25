You have repaid your loan but do you have a ‘no liability letter’?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

You have repaid your loan but do you have a ‘no liability letter’?

Bank customers urged to get clearance letter to avoid problems

  • Image is for Illustrative purposes onlyImage Credit: Stock photo
  • Mohsin Aikal, Noor Bank: “The customer thinks he has settled the amount but there could be a residual amount pImage Credit: Supplied
  • Ambareen Musa, Souqalmal.com: "The clearance letter is a legal proof of closure of your loan or credit card"Image Credit: Supplied
XPRESS
 

Dubai: Financial experts have urged UAE residents to get a ‘No liability letter’ from their banks after settling a loan or cancelling a credit card to avoid problems in future.

Instances abound when people have been detained at immigration desks or have had trouble getting a property registered because they did not procure a clearance letter from their banks.

A British expat claims he was held up at the airport when he was travelling to London from Dubai last November after his name showed up on the list of defaulters even though he had cleared his Dh200,000 bank loan.

“It was only after I got the letter from the bank two days later that I was allowed to travel,” he said.

Indian expat J.K. said he could not get a property registered in Dubai as records showed he had an outstanding against his credit card. “This happened last year. I wish I had known about the importance of a clearance letter earlier,” he said. Mohsin Aikal, head of consumer finance, Noor Bank, said some people mistakenly believe that their liability ends with the bank once they have cleared their loan. “Often this is not the case and they must get a formal clearance letter from the bank.”

Al Etihad Credit Bureau

He said people should also check their credit worthiness from the Al Etihad Credit Bureau headquarters in Abu Dhabi to find out if they have any outstanding balance. Charges are Dh70 for a short report and Dh110 for a detailed summary.

Similarly, those with an auto loan must get a vehicle mortgage release letter through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to avoid hassles. “Sometimes the customer thinks he has settled the amount in full but there could be a residual amount pending,” he added.

Ambareen Musa, founder and CEO of Souqalmal.com, said: “Bank customers usually exercise due diligence when applying for a loan or credit card, but tend to ignore the protocol when settling their debts. A clearance letter, also commonly known as a ‘No Liability letter’ is a legal document issued by the bank stating that the customer has paid off and settled all outstanding dues to the lender, with reference to a loan or credit card account.

The clearance letter is a legal proof of closure of your loan or credit card, and it is an important document that can help you avoid any possible disputes with the lender in the future. And now that credit reporting is quickly becoming the norm in the UAE, it would be advisable to obtain a No Liability letter from the bank, so you can rectify any errors in your credit report.”

Expand

Your comment

More from News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Dragon Boat Festival comes to Dubai Canal

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services