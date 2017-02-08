Mobile
Yoga with spectacular views

With the Full Moon here again, sessions at some offtrack locales beckon

  • Yoga in the desertImage Credit: Supplied
  • Eco Yoga Sanctuary in JumeirahImage Credit: Supplied
  • Yoga by the beachImage Credit: Supplied
  • Rooftop yogaImage Credit: Supplied
XPRESS
 

Dubai: The Full Moon is here this Friday and what better way to tap into its benefits than with a good session of yoga? There are any number of avenues to practise yoga in the UAE, but if the setting matters to you, here’s a pick of some out-of-the-box locales you may want to check out:

Sands of time

Away from the hustle and bustle of city life, take off to a Dubai desert for a golden sands retreat by 136.1 Dubai Marina 3pm on February 10. Expect everything from sunset vinyasa yoga and full moon meditation to sufi dance and sunrise hatha yoga at the overnight event. Cost: Dh350-Dh450; Contact: 04-4416287.

New high

Rooftop yoga with Talise Fitness and Urban Yoga at Emirates Towers allows you to get on top of the world as you enjoy 90 minutes of yoga under the stars with stunning views of Downtown Dubai. February 13, 7.30pm, Cost: Dh50-Dh99, Contact: 04 3198660.

Life’s a beach

Eco Yoga Sanctuary in Jumeirah is one of many places that will let you get inspired by the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf. February 11, 7-8pm, behind Sunset Mall, Cost: Dh70, Call: 04-3444292

Surreal feel

Set amidst tranquil waterways with the Burj Al Arab in the background, Talise Spa’s yoga classes at the Madinat Jumeirah beach promise to leave you completely rejuvenated. Try the Full Moon yoga session on February 11, 7.30pm. Cost: Dh50, Contact: 04-3666818

