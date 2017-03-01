Mobile
Stirring up success in a man’s world

Ahead of International Women’s Day, a professional female grill chef tells how she has stormed an essentially male domain

Image Credit: Suppplied
At ease. Being a woman and working in a hotel kitchen can be challenging but also rewarding, says Joanna Portella at the RARE Desert Palm
XPRESS
 

Dubai: In a world where professional cooking remains the domain of men, Joanna Portella may seem like a rarity. But one look at her at the Asado grill at the RARE Desert Palm PER AQUUM in Dubai is enough to quash any such stereotype.

“Being a woman and working in a hotel kitchen can be challenging, but it is also rewarding to accomplish what society thinks is typically a man’s job. Standing for long hours and being exposed to the heat in front of the grill can be quite a deal for a woman. But I like it – moreover, being around the Asado grill is a social pastime in Brazil, where I come from,” the 39-year-old who is at work from 11am to midnight told XPRESS.

Simple philosophy

As the world prepares to mark International Women’s Day on March 8 she says, “I believe women are conquering a bigger piece of the so-called man’s world with every passing day. I am very proud to be part of this movement.”

Much of her success comes from her simple philosophy. “I cook for love and I love the art of transforming ingredients into dishes. I try to put my passion in to the flavours and presentation of the dishes.” So what is her trademark? Credited with bringing South American grills to Dubai, she creates exclusive marinades for RARE, blending various spices and peppers. “To make the signature meat marinade, I use smoked paprika, jalapenos, onion powder, pink salt, dried parsley, mustard seeds and cloves.” Her appetisers range from raw to cured and smoked specialities, including fresh spicy tuna, shrimp ceviche, beef tartare and Rangers Valley Farm aged beef from Australia. Her signature cut of beef is a dry rubbed ribeye bone - in short cut or for a more classic aficionado, a choice of Ranger’s Valley Farm 300-day aged Australian grain-fed Black Angus Ribeye or a 450-day aged grain fed Wagyu tenderloin.

Portella, who is single, said she has been working with open fires for over 10 years. “I like working with the oak wood fire grill which has been handcrafted in England.” It features a smoke and fire-box in the Asado style with ‘V’ grill plates that prevent flaring to perfectly char meats and seafood with temperatures reaching as high as 400 degrees Celsius. The grill has an Argentine Asado design that prevents meat juices from falling into the fire, which results in perfectly grilled dishes, with succulent and juicy meat and seafood.

But pioneering barbecues of Parrilla and Argentine origin remain her inspiration. “When cooking with wood, you have a higher temperature and a flavoured wood smoke that concentrates the flavour and juice of the meat compared to a common charcoal or gas grill. The texture becomes crunchier and the aroma of smoke enters the flesh, making it very tender,” she says.

