St Mary’s Church to hold mercy walk for six cancer patients

February 24 event at Dubai Creek Park seeks to raise Dh650,000 to aid treatment

Image Credit: Supplied
The Mercithon is supported by the Emirates Red Crescent
XPRESS
 

Dubai: The Samaritan Ministry of St. Mary’s Catholic Church is organising a walkathon in support of six cancer patients on February 24. Called Mercithon, the Emirates Red Crescent-backed walk will be held at Dubai Creek Park.

“Our mission is to support a three-year-old Lebanese boy and five other cancer patients from Syria, Pakistan and the Philippines who are unable to meet their medical expenses which amount to Dh650,000,” said Parish priest Rev Father Lennie Connully.

He said St Mary’s Catholic Church of Dubai is at the threshold of a historic moment as it marks its 50th year. He said the Mercithon is a walk for hope. “It’s a time to celebrate God’s grace-filled providence, express gratitude to the rulers and people of this nation and pay back to society for all the graces received.”

Church coordinator Susan Desmond Jose said tickets for the walkathon can be purchased in person at the church premises at Dh50. “This will enable you to be part of our luck draw, in addition to a fun-filled day with the family.The walk is open to people of all ages, nationalities and backgrounds.” For details, go to www.mercithon.com

