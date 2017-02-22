Rackets to the ready!

Andy Murray

ANDY MURRAY GREAT BRITAIN

Age: 29

Singles titles: 44

World ranking: 1

Dubai Duty Free wins: 0

Sharp, agile and strong, world number one Andy Murray will headline this year’s Dubai tournament. After winning nine titles last year, expectations are high for the Scot although the coveted Dubai title has so far managed to elude him. His best run in Dubai came in 2012, when he advanced all the way to the final before losing to Roger Federer in two closely contested set. After a disappointing Australian Open last month, Murray will no doubt want to prove he is still worthy of the number one mantle by winning a maiden Dubai triumph.

ASTAN WAWRINKA SWITZERLAND

Age: 31

Singles titles: 15

World ranking: 3

Dubai Duty Free wins: 1

Dubai defending champion and world number three Stan Wawrinka, 31, possesses thunderous strokes and is considered to have one of the most powerful backhands ever. Despite finding success late in his career, the Swiss has gained three Grand Slam titles in recent years including the Australian Open, French Open and the US Open last year. Having clinched his first victory in Dubai as well last year, he will no doubt be seeking to defend his crown in this year’s competition.

GAEL MONFILS FRANCE

Age: 30

Singles titles: 6

World ranking: 10

Dubai Duty Free wins: 0

World number 10 Gael Monfils is returning to the emirate for the first time since 2008. Back then, he was ranked a modest 52 and fell in his opening match, but he will arrive in Dubai fresh from his best ever season on tour in 2016, which saw him advance all the way to the semi-finals of the US Open, Toronto and Tokyo and reach the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and the Rio Olympics. Known for his flashy style and trick-shots which have frustrated many of his opponents, the flamboyant Frenchman is sure to delight the crowd in Dubai.

ROGER FEDERER SWITZERLAND

Age: 35

Singles titles: 89

World ranking: 9

Dubai Duty Free wins: 7

18-time Grand Slam champ Roger Federer will be returning to Dubai this year, having missed last year’s event due to knee surgery. Currently ranked number 9 in the world, the Swiss has dominated the Dubai tournament – winning the title a record seven times, most recently in 2015. Despite his age, he continues to excel thanks to the famous “Federer forehand” and his powerful serve. Riding high on the back of his victory at the Australian Open, Federer has sent a message to his fans in the UAE to say he can’t wait to return to Dubai, where he will be looking to win back the title from compatriot Wawrinka.

TOMAS BERDYCH CZECH REPUBLIC

Age: 31

Singles titles: 13

World ranking: 13

Dubai Duty Free wins: 0

Two-time Dubai finalist Tomas Berdych is frequently called “the best player never to win a major.” But don’t overlook this Czech. In recent years, the 6’5” right-hander has been one of the most consistent players on tour. Berdych’s most notable achievement was reaching the 2010 Wimbledon final, while he has also reached the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams. The 31-year-old remains confident that his best tennis lies ahead, and a win in Dubai may well give him the boost he needs to reach new heights in 2017.

