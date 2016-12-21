Pet photoshoot helps raise funds for animal welfare

For a cause. A model pet strikes a pose for Massih Shahbazi at Lucky Veterinary Clinic

Dubai: Inspired by the spirit of the festive season, a Dubai-based shutterbug is raising money for an animal welfare group by organising ‘family album’ photoshoots of pets and their owners.

“Christmas is a time for giving. Last year I did a free photo call for pets and owners. This year I decided to put a price to it just so I can give the money to a welfare group,” says Iranian expat Massih Shahbazi, 25.

People can take their pets to the Lucky Veterinary Clinic in Al Barsha 1 until Saturday where Massih has set up an elaborate Christmas backdrop to add a seasonal flavour to the pictures.

“Last year I clicked nearly 200 pictures of 90 animals including some gekos, lizards and a pet spider. The pets – in the festive garb with a reindeer hat and a Santa dress – looked absolutely adorable and were very patient all through the photoshoot. This year I hope to make the initiative bigger.”

Besides walking away with high quality pictures with of loved animals, pet owners are also given a Christmas goodie bag containing pet food and treats.

Samantha Grace, who had a photoshoot done of her two-year-old Golden retriever, couldn’t hide her excitement when she spoke to XPRESS. “It’s a fantastic idea. I have always wanted to have a formal picture of my pet and I together. Besides, I am happy that I am able contribute in my own little way to a local animal welfare group. I really appreciate what Shahbazi is doing.”

Natalie Stone, co-founder of animal welfare group Animal Action, said: “Many people don’t have formal pictures of them and their pets together – simply because they are not sure if they can take their dogs and cats to a studio for this. But Shahbazi’s initiative has not only put to rest their doubts but has also gifted them the perfect picture of their pet.”

Charges for the photoshoot are Dh180 for the pets and Dh320 with the owners.