Naseeruddin Shah and family set to wow UAE theatre lovers

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah with Vivaan, Heeba and Imaad.

Dubai: It doesn’t get better than this when it comes to stage productions, so drop all your plans this Friday evening and head straight to the Centrepoint Theatre at Ductac.

Yes, veteran theatre actor from India Naseeruddin Shah is all set to take Dubai by storm with his talented family as his Motley Productions stages Riding Madly Off in all Directions.

Speaking to XPRESS ahead of the show, his wife Ratna Pathak Shah said this is the first time that Shah will be appearing with her and their three children Heeba, Vivaan and Imaad for a performance. “It’s of great significance and a special occasion for us.”

Biggest strength

But just how do they complement each other? “Our biggest strength is that we trust and respect each other,” she said.

Penned by British-born Canadian political scientist and humourist Stephen Leacock, the play comprises five short stories that are a satirical and amusing take on everyday mundane happenings moulded into separate plots with a sprinkling of dark humour.

The play is directed by Shah himself. While Ratna blows emotions into Mathematics, changing perceptions about equations, Shah can be seen in a AD3000 avatar, prophesying the tragic impact of science on the human race. Their children’s roles are equally gripping. “My part of the show is a quirky, touching take on Math and I enjoyed doing it,” said Ratna.

The 120-minute play will be staged at 5pm and 8pm. For tickets, call 04-341 4777