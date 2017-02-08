Most Indian schools in Dubai maintain ratings

The Indian High School and GEMS Modern Academy have maintained their outstanding status in the 2016-17 school inspections

DUBAI: Indian curriculum schools largely maintained their rankings in the 2016-17 inspection cycle, compared to the previous year, with over 65 per cent students now attending schools that are rated ‘good’ or higher, compared to just 45 per cent when inspections started in 2009.

The new school inspection report by the Dubai School Inspection Bureau (DSIB), just released to the press, has stated that of the 30 Indian curriculum schools inspected in Dubai during the 2016-17 inspection cycle, two were rated ‘outstanding’, three ‘very good’, 10 ‘good’, 11 ‘acceptable’ and four ‘weak’. None was deemed ‘very weak’.

Closer look

A closer look at the schools’ ratings shows that GEMS Modern Academy and the Indian High School continue to be rated as ‘outstanding’, while Delhi Private School, GEMS Our Own English High School and The Millennium School have remained ‘very good’.

Barring Springdales School, which has been downgraded to ‘acceptable’ from ‘good’ last year, 10 other schools have maintained their ‘good’ status. These schools include the Rajagiri International School, The Indian High School Branch, Or Own High School, JSS International School and JSS Private School, GEMS Our Own Indian School, The Kindergarten Starters, Ambassador School, Ambassador Kindergarten and GEMS New Millennium School.

Another downgrade has been in the case of the Emirates English Speaking School which has been rated ‘weak’, a slide from being ‘acceptable’ last year.

The report said more than 10,000 students joined good or better Indian curriculum schools in 2016-17, with over half of all Indian schools (54 per cent) meeting or exceeding National Agenda expectations. Key inspection indicators also show important improvements over time in the provision for students with Special Educational Needs and Disability.

For the first time, every parent in Dubai will receive an individualised email from Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s Dr Abdulla Al Karam, outlining the progress made by their child’s school with a link to read the full report online.