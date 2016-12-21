Mortgage insurance: what you need to know

Rakesh Rachwani, founder of Compass Financial Solutions.

Dubai: The traditional rent and lease market is turning into more of an ownership market these days. Over 88 per cent of home-buyers apply for a home loan, thanks to the low interest rate and competitive terms offered by banks. One of the mandatory requirements to get a loan approved is property insurance, and insurance on the mortgage itself, to cover any eventualities. This would mean a property all-risk cover through an insurance company in the UAE, and a personal life insurance cover for the individual who applies for the loan.

However, before you make any commitment, it is advisable to take professional advice from mortgage brokers or your own financial adviser. Mortgage insurance is a tricky area and details are often buried in “terms and conditions”.

What you need to know

Do not get trapped into rates only for the first year or second year. What is cheap for two years can become very expensive in the remaining years. The best thing to do is to get everything in a written document right at the outset, and then make a conscious decision.

Choose a bank with a good track record of lending for properties.

Opt for a bank that has a dedicated team of mortgage advisers and professionals so they can guide and advise you, based on your needs.

A bank that provides you online access for monitoring your statements.

Banks that are flexible and offer competitive options, such as pre-payments, tenure extension, sensitive handling of foreclosure proceedings, and so forth, will suit you best. It is also wise to opt for a bank that allows you to have your own insurance provider, as this might turn out to be less expensive than the fixed insurance partners of banks. Choose an insurance provider

Opt for an insurance company that has a good claim-paying record. This information is available online. You can also enquire about this from the local authorities or the insurance regulator.

Choose a company that offers flexibility to upscale or downscale.

It is always advisable to have adequate cover for disability and critical illness when you are deciding on your insurance/mortgage cover.

A decreasing term insurance is the most cost-effective cover for any mortgage.

