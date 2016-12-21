Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Mortgage insurance: what you need to know

As this is a tricky area with details often buried in terms and conditions you need professional advice for a start

Image Credit: Supplied
Rakesh Rachwani, founder of Compass Financial Solutions.
XPRESS
 

Dubai: The traditional rent and lease market is turning into more of an ownership market these days. Over 88 per cent of home-buyers apply for a home loan, thanks to the low interest rate and competitive terms offered by banks. One of the mandatory requirements to get a loan approved is property insurance, and insurance on the mortgage itself, to cover any eventualities. This would mean a property all-risk cover through an insurance company in the UAE, and a personal life insurance cover for the individual who applies for the loan.

However, before you make any commitment, it is advisable to take professional advice from mortgage brokers or your own financial adviser. Mortgage insurance is a tricky area and details are often buried in “terms and conditions”.

What you need to know

Do not get trapped into rates only for the first year or second year. What is cheap for two years can become very expensive in the remaining years. The best thing to do is to get everything in a written document right at the outset, and then make a conscious decision.

Choose a bank with a good track record of lending for properties.

Opt for a bank that has a dedicated team of mortgage advisers and professionals so they can guide and advise you, based on your needs.

A bank that provides you online access for monitoring your statements.

Banks that are flexible and offer competitive options, such as pre-payments, tenure extension, sensitive handling of foreclosure proceedings, and so forth, will suit you best. It is also wise to opt for a bank that allows you to have your own insurance provider, as this might turn out to be less expensive than the fixed insurance partners of banks. Choose an insurance provider

Opt for an insurance company that has a good claim-paying record. This information is available online. You can also enquire about this from the local authorities or the insurance regulator.

Choose a company that offers flexibility to upscale or downscale.

It is always advisable to have adequate cover for disability and critical illness when you are deciding on your insurance/mortgage cover.

A decreasing term insurance is the most cost-effective cover for any mortgage.

The author is the founder of Compass Financial Solutions

Expand

your comment

More from News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

COO held over bounced cheques

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Man shouts abuse at Ivanka Trump on plane

Man shouts abuse at Ivanka Trump on plane

Another food rumour surfaces in Dubai

Another food rumour surfaces in Dubai

‘Dangal’: Sturdy script, riveting performances

‘Dangal’: Sturdy script, riveting performances

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Moment truck hit Berlin market caught on video

Moment truck hit Berlin market caught on video

Obaida’s killer was aware of his actions

Obaida’s killer was aware of his actions

World’s fattest man aims for half his weight

World’s fattest man aims for half his weight

Is Dubai costliest city to celebrate New Year?

Is Dubai costliest city to celebrate New Year?