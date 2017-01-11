Love your gut, add good bacteria to your diet

Wiebke Katsoudas is founder of Essentially

Dubai: New Year’s resolutions to stress less or diet more? Make one you can keep: look after your digestive health with a new addition of ‘good bacteria’ to a green juice – and take your health game to the next level.

Along with juice-y pure greeny goodness such as spinach, kale and cucumber, live vegan probiotics added to the emerald cold press make for the perfect green recipe and help boost immune health.

The probiotic evens up the balance of good and bad bacteria in our digestive tract – the complex structure that powers our entire body – through the addition of nature’s toughest strains of ‘healthy bacteria’. It has been proven to improve and support the immune system, as well as enhance the body’s ability to absorb key nutrients, vitamins and proteins – revitalising from the inside out.

The more we learn about our intricate digestive system, the more we discover how closely tied it is to our overall health. An astounding 70 per cent of your immune system is located in your digestive tract, which has been exposed to a steady stream of bacteria – some helpful, some harmful – from the day you were born.

One key to intestinal health is maintaining a balance of these helpful and harmful bacteria. Over time, many factors including diet, ageing, antibiotic use, travel, medications, illness, stress, and hormonal changes, can disrupt intestinal balance. To help level the playing field of good and bad bacteria, you should add a daily supplement of probiotic fortified foods and beverages to your diet.

It’s no surprise that research demonstrates that gut health is the core of a strong immune system, and that probiotics may in fact boost our immunity.

Green juices are nutritional powerhouses, loaded with liquid veggies. Vitamin, mineral and antioxidant-rich, the juices support the natural detoxification processes of the body, offering alkalising qualities and cardiovascular aid. The green juices in particular also lower cholesterol and support healthy joints. This can always be combined with a super fuel mix of nut mylks, essences and herbal infusions, as well as fully plant-based, predominantly raw and 100 per cent organic food programmes, vegan grab and go meals as well as an assortment of healthy snacks and desserts. The market today has all these products fully plant-based, gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free and meat-free.

