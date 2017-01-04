Mobile
Have you been to the new community centre at Al Furjan?

87,000 square foot complex has 24 shops, 10 restaurants and a Spinney’s supermarket, with many more offerings in the pipeline

  • The much-awaited Al Furjan Pavilion houses the Spinney’s supermarket and 24 shops, restaurants and servicesImage Credit: Zarina Fernandes/XPRESS
  • The Spinney’s supermarket at Al Furjan PavilionImage Credit: Zarina Fernandes/XPRESS
  • A restaurant in the new retail centre, the Al Furjan PavilionImage Credit: Zarina Fernandes/XPRESS
XPRESS
 

Dubai: Residents of a booming community in New Dubai have welcomed the opening of a full-blown community retail centre at their doorstep.

The Al Furjan Pavilion, developed by Nakheel, spans 87,000 square feet and houses 24 shops, restaurants and services, with a Spinney’s supermarket as one of its anchor tenants.

“This is very welcome as it’s just a hop, skip and jump away from my house. Earlier, I had to make a trip to the Ibn Battuta Mall to do my groceries at the Geant supermarket,” said a British mum of two visiting the centre last week.

“The centre is very self-sufficient as it has a Spinneys, bookshop, salon and so many eating places, including a Bikanervala branch. What more can I ask for,” said Indian expat Kshama Narayan, another visitor from the neighbourhood.

“I can come here every day now,” said her daughter Vidya.

The first of two Pavilions at Al Furjan and the fourth in Nakheel’s growing number of retail hubs, the centre has 10 food and beverage outlets and a variety of shops with a car park that can accommodate over 300 vehicles. It is expected to get a medical centre as well.

Sports area

Located at the southern end of Al Furjan, the complex also features a sports and recreation hub with a restaurant, swimming pool, a games court and gym, scheduled to open in the first quarter of this year.

A second Nakheel Pavilion at Al Furjan, including a mosque for 500 people, is under construction. It is expected to be ready in the first quarter. Located on the western side of the community, it will host 35 shops, restaurants and cafes, plus a gym and nursery.

Adnan, a property broker, said demand for the Al Furjan villas, townhouses and apartments would see a jump with the launch of the Al Furjan Pavilion. He said, “The master community is located in a happening corridor as Expo 2020 draws closer and having a retail complex with a supermarket at the doorstep is a plus from an investor’s and end-user’s viewpoint.”

The community, which is currently home to over 5,000 people, has a projected population of 65,000 when complete.

 

What’s inside Al Furjan pavilion?

Spinneys, Super Trim, Tips & Toes Beauty Spa, Shima Beauty Lounge, Life Health and Wellness, Al Ghurair Exchange, Champion Cleaners, Hallmark, New Era Bookshop, Al Jabar Optical, Life Pharmacy, Du, Medi Centres Polyclinic, Jebel Ali Village Nursery, V Perfumes

Cafes and restaurants: Costa Coffee, Oregano, French Bakery, Gloria Jeans, Jugo Juice, Baskin Robbins, Which Wich, Al Arrab, Bikanervala, McDonalds.

