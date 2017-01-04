‘Gear up for an enchanting drive’

This year the route has been designed to cater to beginners and families, says route director John Spiller

Dubai: The 36th Gulf News Fun Drive will be an enchanting experience for beginners and experts alike, route director John Spiller has promised with barely a week to go for the annual overnighter on January 13 and 14.

The 240km off-road extravaganza this year will be made up of eight segments including four gruelling desert stages and four link sections, but according to the Briton there will be something for everyone in the roughly seven-hour drive through 55 per cent sand and 45 per cent gatch and tarmac route.

WATCH: Gulf News Fun Drive Route Director John Spiller shares his tips on off-roading in the UAE.

“Liwa, where we begin and end this race, is a serious desert, and experts enjoy off-roading almost every weekend, but the route has been designed in a way this time to particularly cater to the rank beginners and families. So we have tried to be adventurous without being demanding,” said Spiller, who will be the route director for the event for the second year since veteran Jehanbaz ‘Jum’ Ali Khan retired after overseeing the event since 1988.

Smooth drive

Starting at Al Fathiya on the Hameem Road in the Western Region, the Fun Drive - that will see over 800 cars and around 3,000 participants - will end at the spectacular Moreeb Dune in the Liwa region.

Running along the edge of the famed Rubh Al Khali or Empty Quarter, it will be a thorough desert route quite similar to last year’s but one that’s greatly improved, says Spiller. “You can keep driving on smoothly for hundreds of kilometres but one bad stretch of a couple of kilometres can ruin the entire experience and this year we have been very meticulous in ironing out those creases by avoiding the so called trouble-spots,” explains the 64-year-old who just returned from last month’s punishing 27-day Rally of the Incas 2016 as the route director following the 32-day Peking to Paris Motor Challenge 2016 in the summer.

“Last year we found what I think is really the basis of a good route and we have largely stuck to that while trying to keep the beauty of the open desert intact,” adds the long-time Dubai resident who first moved to the emirate in 1978.

The event which is supported by Al Futtaim Motors-Toyota is held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Western Region. The response for the event was so overwhelming that entries closed within three hours on the very first day.

Fun Drive Sponsors

Al Futtaim Motors — Toyota are the main sponsors of the event, just as they have been over the last 29 years.

Checkpoint sponsors include BF Goodrich, Dubai Duty Free,

Orient Tours, Pringles, The Off Road Company, Total and VTools.

Support sponsors include Byrne, Canon, Danube, Dunkin Donuts, Emirates Water, Medeor Hospital, Nature Valley, Wildcraft.

Total are the Lubricants Sponsor. Vehicle numbers are sponsored by Amity University.

Catering is by Jebel Ali Resorts & Hotels, Mafraq Hotel and Emirates Flight Catering.

The event is also supported by Al Gharbia Sports Club and International Automobile Touring Club.