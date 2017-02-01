Mobile
Furry Friday: Pet fest at its best

Speciality show for bullies, woof parade among highlights of Abu Dhabi Pet Festival at Yas Island on February 2

Image Credit: GN Archives
Showtime. Registrations to events at the pet festival can either be made online (www.petfestival.ae) or at the event itself
XPRESS
 

Abu Dhabi: Just how imposing is your bully? Are you ready to put him to the test? If the answer is yes, head straight to the du Arena at Yas Island this Friday, where a speciality bullies show and competition beckons.

Part of the third annual Abu Dhabi Pet Festival, the show is expected to host some of the capital’s stunners among common bully breeds like the English and French bulldogs, American Staffordshire terriers, pit bulls and boxers.

“These dogs will be featured in a special section of the fifth international dog show which is one of the many features of the festival to be held between 2pm and 10pm,” said Shree Nair of PETME which is organising the festival along with Showline.

The speciality bullies show is being organised in association with the International Bullies Kennel Club IBKC and will be judged by Dennie De Meijer from Holland, Nair said.

Similarly, the all breeds open dog show and competitions for dogs in various groups and categories will be judged by International All Breeds judges Nenad Devic from Serbia and Anjeli Vaid from India.

Free entry

He said the event, which is free and open to all, will also host a woof parade with 10 attractive trophies for pets and their owners and a cat beauty contest, besides several competitions for dogs.

“In addition, we will be offering free medical check-ups, vaccinations and microchipping for pets, as well as pet products and service stalls. Pet owners can collect vouchers for the check-ups even if their pets are not with them.”

A tactical demonstration of the UAE Police Dog Squad’s K9 Unit will be presented by the Abu Dhabi Police Security Inspection Department. Planned as a complete family day out, the festival will also have a petting zoo, kids play zone, stalls for pet products, animal welfare programmes, pet and veterinary specialists, F&B stalls and a handicrafts sale.

In a statement, Gerardo Llanes, executive director, Yas Island Destination Management, said, “Designed as a fully immersive pet lovers’ paradise, this highly colourful event will raise awareness about the welfare of our furry, finned and winged friends, and function as an educational and thrilling experience for those - especially children - who rarely have the chance to see and interact with domestic pets. The outdoor festival will most definitely be a unique opportunity and make for a complete and memorable family outing.”

Highlights of the festival:

•5th international all breeds dog show (FCI - all breeds)

•Dog agility competition

•Speciality bullies show & competition

•Cat beauty competition

•Woof parade

•Pet & owner fancy dress competition

