Dh34,000 cellphone bills after man loses wallet

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dh34,000 cellphone bills after man loses wallet

Stolen Emirates ID was used to buy 10 SIM cards, says executive

Image Credit: © xpress/ abhishek sengupta
Identity theft. Manoj Nair showing his new Emirates ID and the complaint he filed with the telecom operator after getting a text notification.
XPRESS
 

Dubai: A man who lost his wallet in a crowded bus over a year ago is still paying the price for it.

Indian Manoj Nair, 38, has over Dh30,000 in unpaid bills – more than six times his monthly salary – after he claims as many as 10 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards were allegedly bought using his stolen Emirates ID.

“I never had a number other than the one I have been using since I arrived in the country 10 years ago. I am a victim of fraud, but despite notifying the telecom company over six months ago I am yet to get a solution,” says a frustrated Nair who earns Dh4,500 as an administrative coordinator in a Dubai firm.

Nair claims his pocket was picked on December 30, 2015, in a public bus while returning from work, but it wasn’t until six months before he got to know he had phone bills against his name. “I thought I had taken precautions, having blocked my debit card and applied for a new Emirates ID, but how wrong I was. Little did I know that someone could use my old ID to get post-paid SIM cards.”

He said he was first alerted to the scam in June 2016 when he got a text message saying that an account number in his name had Dh1,099.4 outstanding.

“I visited the telecom firm’s business centre where records showed that my old Emirates ID had been used to buy several SIM cards. At that time the bill was around Dh13,000. Today it has crossed Dh34,000,” said the Satwa resident.

“Today I am scared to even travel because I can’t be sure if my ID has not been used for other fraudulent activities without my knowledge,” adds Nair.

Expand

Your comment

More from News

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

How travelling makes you a better person

Framed Gallery

Supporters pour in for Trump inauguration

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Mystery con woman cheated another salon

Mystery con woman cheated another salon

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

10 things people in UAE need to stop doing now

10 things people in UAE need to stop doing now

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Watch: Car ploughs into pedestrians

Watch: Car ploughs into pedestrians

Tamirat Tola wins Dubai Marathon

Tamirat Tola wins Dubai Marathon

Drug kingpin 'El Chapo' extradited to US

Drug kingpin 'El Chapo' extradited to US

Businessman found dead in Fujairah

Businessman found dead in Fujairah

‘I didn’t expect him to do that to me’

‘I didn’t expect him to do that to me’