COO held over bounced cheques as radio stations shut down

Arrested. Rajesh Kumar, ex-chief operating officer, Impraza Medianet

Dubai: The top boss of a company that ran three popular radio stations in the UAE has been arrested over bounced cheque cases.

Indian Rajesh Kumar, 45, was taken into custody at the Sharjah airport earlier this month when he was returning from his home country.

However, his wife Arudhra claims he is innocent and has been made a scapegoat.

Authorised signatory

“His only fault is that his name appears on the company’s trade license as the manager and that he is the authorised signatory. He owns no share in the company and is a salaried employee but there is no one to hear me out,” says the 38-year-old mother of two who works for a company in Ras Khaimah where the family has been based for about a year.

“My kids and I have been living a nightmare for the last fortnight or so and I have no clue how to get him out. There’s been absolutely no help from his company management that had given him the power of attorney to sign all cheques on their behalf,” says Arudhra.

Kumar was the chief operating officer (COO) of Impraza Medianet that managed three radio channels - the popular Filipino station WoW 107 FM, Tamil Radio Salaam on 106.5 FM and RadioMe on 100.3 FM for Malayalam speakers.

According to Arudhra, the stations stopped operations in September and the Dh1.7m cheque Kumar signed for the quarterly licence fees bounced.

Arudhra says the company’s decision to close broadcasting was communicated to its employees and programmes went off air on September 4.

“After the cheques bounced, Rajesh was told by his company to return to India but he didn’t,” says Arudhra who claims her husband was terminated from his services on October 20. “He has nothing to do with the company any more except that he is still on their visa and in the eyes of the law is responsible for the missed payment,” she adds.

“I have met several lawyers but everyone’s asking for over Dh150,000 in fees because of the huge amount involved. He hasn’t got a bail for the same reason,” she says.

Calls made to the radio stations by XPRESS met with no response.