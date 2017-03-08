Mobile
Conmen dangle high paying job at New York University Abu Dhabi as bait

University cautions people against fake offer letters after XPRESS alert

  • The New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) campusImage Credit: GN Archive
  • The bogus offer letter sent to a job aspirant in IndiaImage Credit: Supplied
XPRESS
 

ABU DHABI: The New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has cautioned against bogus job offers after a fake appointment letter bearing its name and logo was brought to their notice by XPRESS.

“This letter was not issued by NYU Abu Dhabi and does not represent a legitimate offer of employment with the University. Information about NYU Abu Dhabi and its official recruitment process is available on the NYU Abu Dhabi website: nyuad.nyu.edu,” the NYUAD administration team said in a statement to XPRESS.

Too good to be true

The fraudulent letter was received by a jobseeker in north India recently and offered her a monthly salary of Dh45,000 besides a slew of attractive perks for the post of an academic associate.

“I instantly knew it was a scam. First, the offer was too good to be true and second, it instructed me to call a purported travel agent in Abu Dhabi on a cellphone to process my documents. Later, I looked up on the internet and found several XPRESS reports about similar rackets so I contacted the newspaper,” recalled the woman who did not wished to be named.

Fraudulent job offers have been wreaking havoc in the capital for quite some time now. Scammers have used the names of reputed companies and organisations like Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Adnoc, Etihad and Emirates airline etc, to lure people into a honey trap with attractive salaries and other benefits. A small fee for processing documents or making travel arrangements is usually added as a clause to proceed. These con jobs are carefully masterminded into making the job aspirants believe the offer is real. The letterheads and logos used are impossible to tell apart from the real ones. The websites are cloned and redirected to a different URL.

The writer is an Abu Dhabi-based freelancer

