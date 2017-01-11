Café Vienna: For global diners

Dubai: You could well be forgiven for thinking Café Vienna is a bistro at the Innere Stadt in the Austrian capital or perhaps anywhere else in Europe.

Stylishly lit and decked with modern furniture and an open kitchen counter, it’s in fact a fine Dubai concept with a great buzz about it and an eye on world cuisine as I found out over a lunch recently.

The start was with a bowl of an Insalata Caprese salad made up of tomato carpaccio and rocket leaves, topped with an amazing homemade pesto and mild vinaigrette and little balls of fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese thrown in. Variety followed soon over an indulgent cup of their newly introduced toffee nut latte and oven fresh flatbreads. There are a dozen toppings including beef pepperoni, smoked salmon and halloumi cheese to choose from, but the grilled Asian chicken done tikka style is arguably the best of all.

Mains were like a giant fishing spree and my prized catch comprised a grilled yellow fin tuna steak – done medium rare and served with an avocado salad, garlic mashed potato and spicy tomato salsa and a chunky salmon steak, grilled to precision with a delectable crusty exterior. The salmon was dished out alongside arguably the most delightful bed of curried quinoa, baby spinach and grilled Mediterranean veggies including a mix of colourful bell peppers. The tuna is always a hit but it’s the salmon that wins hands down for me and much of it has to do with the magical taste of the quiona cooked in a ‘secret’ tomato flavoured sauce. There’s a range of pizzas, pastas and pub grubs like sandwiches and signature burgers too, but the salmon is worth its salt.

For something more exotic, Thai green curry vegetable - replete with mushrooms, broccoli and bok choy, the quintessential Chinese cabbage and served with a mound of scented jasmine rice - is a great choice.

No meal at Café Vienna is complete without their desserts and it’s the sinfully decadent Belgium Chocolate that takes the cake.

Details:

Meal for two: Dh120

Location: Aspect Tower, Executive Tower A, Business Bay, Dubai

Contact: 04-554 8082

Timings: 7am – 12.30am

We recommend:Asian chicken flatbread, salmon steak, Thai Green Curry Vegetable, Belgium Chocolate

Ratings (out of 5):

Ambience: 4

Food: 4

Price: 4

Overall: 4