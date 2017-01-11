Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Café Vienna: For global diners

New concept with an eye on world cuisine

  • Tempting: Salmon steak with curried quinoaImage Credit: Abhishek Sengupta/XPRESS
  • Insalata Caprese saladImage Credit: Abhishek Sengupta/XPRESS
XPRESS
 

Dubai: You could well be forgiven for thinking Café Vienna is a bistro at the Innere Stadt in the Austrian capital or perhaps anywhere else in Europe.

Stylishly lit and decked with modern furniture and an open kitchen counter, it’s in fact a fine Dubai concept with a great buzz about it and an eye on world cuisine as I found out over a lunch recently.

The start was with a bowl of an Insalata Caprese salad made up of tomato carpaccio and rocket leaves, topped with an amazing homemade pesto and mild vinaigrette and little balls of fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese thrown in. Variety followed soon over an indulgent cup of their newly introduced toffee nut latte and oven fresh flatbreads. There are a dozen toppings including beef pepperoni, smoked salmon and halloumi cheese to choose from, but the grilled Asian chicken done tikka style is arguably the best of all.

Mains were like a giant fishing spree and my prized catch comprised a grilled yellow fin tuna steak – done medium rare and served with an avocado salad, garlic mashed potato and spicy tomato salsa and a chunky salmon steak, grilled to precision with a delectable crusty exterior. The salmon was dished out alongside arguably the most delightful bed of curried quinoa, baby spinach and grilled Mediterranean veggies including a mix of colourful bell peppers. The tuna is always a hit but it’s the salmon that wins hands down for me and much of it has to do with the magical taste of the quiona cooked in a ‘secret’ tomato flavoured sauce. There’s a range of pizzas, pastas and pub grubs like sandwiches and signature burgers too, but the salmon is worth its salt.

For something more exotic, Thai green curry vegetable - replete with mushrooms, broccoli and bok choy, the quintessential Chinese cabbage and served with a mound of scented jasmine rice - is a great choice.

No meal at Café Vienna is complete without their desserts and it’s the sinfully decadent Belgium Chocolate that takes the cake.

Details:

Meal for two: Dh120

Location: Aspect Tower, Executive Tower A, Business Bay, Dubai

Contact: 04-554 8082

Timings: 7am – 12.30am

We recommend:Asian chicken flatbread, salmon steak, Thai Green Curry Vegetable, Belgium Chocolate

Ratings (out of 5):

Ambience: 4

Food: 4

Price: 4

Overall: 4

Expand

Your comment

More from News

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year