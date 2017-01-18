Mobile
Bow, wow! Treat your pet to a cool weekend puppy brunch

January 28 offer at Dubai Media City restaurant comes for just Dh5

Image Credit: Supplied
The puppy brunch includes a Royal Canin treat
XPRESS
 

Dubai: Starting January 28, a Dubai restaurant is hosting a monthly puppy brunch in what is believed to be an offer pet owners will find hard to resist.

Pups with a reservation at Urban Bistro in the CNN Building in Dubai Media City can enjoy a brunch of their own at the restaurant’s Sun Terrace for just Dh5, while their owners can feast on a separate a la carte brunch menu.

The puppy brunch includes a Royal Canin treat which is low meat content doggy kibbles. The restaurant, which has a seating capacity of 105, can accommodate 25 pups on its terrace through the day (9am to 5pm). There is no age restriction for pups. Pet owners can also book their pups for a grooming session that costs Dh15. The session includes a nail trim, hair brushing and pet sitting.

Guests should keep their pups on a leash or in their arms at all times and should come to the Sun Terrace by walking around CNN Building. Reservations can be made at 04-362 4330.

