Meet Abu Dhabi's golf ball collector

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Meet Abu Dhabi's golf ball collector

Saleem Baji considers his hobby a fitting tribute to the game of kings

  • Abu Dhabi-based Indian expat Saleem BajiImage Credit: Supplied
  • Baji with wife Sameera and sons Sah’l, 19, and Sabiq, 12 at their Abu Dhabi homeImage Credit:
  • Baji's collection of golf ballsImage Credit: Supplied
XPRESS
 

ABU DHABI: Everybody needs a hobby but when your hobby makes you a celebrity of sorts, then you’ve taken it to another level.

Meet Abu Dhabi-based Indian expat Saleem Baji. The health, safety and environment Coordinator at Gasco (Adnoc Group Company) has become the talk of the town for his enviable collection of golf balls.

In the three years that have passed by since Baji embarked on his unlikely avocation, he has managed to collect 500 golf balls, most adorned with logos of different golf courses.

“It all started in 2014 when I stumbled upon a branded ball while playing golf in the capital,” Baji recalls. “Soon I began collecting golf balls from wherever I could find them,” adds Baji, who is an avid golfer himself with a 14.4 handicap.

Today, his house is filled with these collectibles. They adorn not just the cupboards, coffee table, showcase but even the coffee pots.

Besides golf balls from the US Open (2010) and the Azerbaijan Open (2017), his prized collection also includes golf balls bearing the logos of Lamborghini, Ireland ADEPC and DHL.

Baji considers his hobby a fitting tribute to the game of kings. “What started as a fancy has now become a passion. I am hoping to collect 1,000 golf balls,” says Baji who is married with two sons, both sports enthusiasts. His son Sah’l is a qualified rugby referee while the younger one, Sabiq, is a member of Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and the Indian Golf Union (IGU).

Top 10 balls in Saleem Baji’s collection:

1. Pinnacle/Nike/Bridgestone Golf Ball with GASCO Logo (which are his own creations produced with the employers logo)

2. Golf ball from US Open 2010

3. Golf ball with DHL Logo

4. A Rugby Ball shaped golf ball from Golf Cross – New Zealand

5. Golf ball with Lamborghini logo

6. Golf ball with Ireland Logo

7. Golf ball with ADEPEC Logo

8. The Azerbaijan Open 2017 golf ball

9. Golf ball from Tuniberg Golf Club – Germany

10.Golf balls with brands like Hankook, TNT, Volvo, Adidas.

The writer is an Abu Dhabi-based freelancer

Expand

Your comment

More from Life & Style

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Nike
follow this tag on MGNNike
ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGNABU DHABI

filed under

GulfNewsXpressLife & Style

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Nike
follow this tag on MGN
ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Life & Style

POV to go all guns blazing at GNR gig

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Man kills cousin to avoid getting her married

Man kills cousin to avoid getting her married

‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ film review: A fun run

‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ film review: A fun run

Dh5.1b recovered from 13,398 suspects

Dh5.1b recovered from 13,398 suspects

Emirates chief fears ‘gathering storm’

Emirates chief fears ‘gathering storm’

Officers unearth liquor packed in tyres

Officers unearth liquor packed in tyres

Second cadaver kidney transplant in Dubai

Second cadaver kidney transplant in Dubai

Tweak your diet, avoid cancer

Tweak your diet, avoid cancer

UAE to cut oil output by 139,000 bpd

UAE to cut oil output by 139,000 bpd

King's would-be assassins ‘enemies of Islam’

King's would-be assassins ‘enemies of Islam’