2017 Chinese zodiac predictions

Dubai: Kung Hei Phat Choi! Welcome to the Chinese New Year. The Yin Fire Rooster year started on January 28, the second New Moon after the solstice.

The Rooster is the 10th in the Chinese zodiac. It is the epitome of fidelity and punctuality. Following 2016, the year of the smartness and shenanigans of the hyperactive Monkey, this year is going to bring fresh challenges, requiring quick wit and practical solutions. It’s again time to get an insight on what the year has in store from professional developments to all other general activities.

No matter which Chinese zodiac you are, you can reap rich rewards by tapping into Rooster characteristics and strengths, such as looking top notch, precision, independence, capability, warm-heartedness, self-respect, loyalty, family values, mental agility, hard work and dedication. Please avoid the Rooster’s weaknesses such as impatience, criticism, eccentricity, narrow-mindedness and selfishness. Clarify what you want to manifest in 2017.

Rooster

1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029

2017 predicts a time for rebirth, transformation and growth for Roosters as they benefit from the energy of their own year. Bravely pursue all new opportunities as this is a year to renew and restore; replace old furnishings and enjoy a new wardrobe – new plumage.

Work: Rooster must work hard, but rewards abound in 2017, order reigns and you rise in glory.

Wealth: Your wealth luck is average. While there may not be extra to spend, you won’t be in dire straits either.

Relationships: Love and relationships need to be given attention to. Be caring.

Health: Roosters will enjoy a healthy year. Mood swings and cravings are foreseen. Hang a metal six-rod wind chime in the east sector.

Rat

1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

This is a year of much activity for Rats. You have the smarts to not get caught in any mousetraps this year. Appearances count, so try and look sharp.

Work: Be thrift in order to stay one step ahead of challenges in the Rat race. Smart use of your talents and working hard would reap rich dividends.

Wealth: Financially, you could strike gold. Yet if you’re careless, you’ll feel your wallet has more holes than Swiss cheese!

Relationships: A good year for relationships and networking. Get out there and mingle.

Health: Health is average in 2017. Take extra care of your kidneys and bladder. A Wu Lou (bottle gourd) in the east corner of your house may help to ward off ill health.

Ox

1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Finally, luck arrives for the Ox. The oriental sign of Ox has a prime place in Chinese symbolism for its diligence, tenacity and thoroughness. Having the picture of an Ox in the house and office maximises financial luck and minimises the risk of bankruptcy.

Work: Work may be challenging but rewarding. Oxen will be acknowledged for their valuable contributions. Work and social engagements pile up this year. You will enjoy success.

Wealth: You can expect a festive and fun year. Material success and fame will come to you easily.

Relationships: This is a very good year to expand your social and business connections. Anticipate good times and romance because Ox is Rooster’s best friend and ally.

Health: A busy year may take a toll on your physical and mental health. Wear amethyst crystals to help deflect negativity.

Tiger

1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Tigers symbolise power and independence. Any type of challenge brings out your best and reinforces your dynamic personality, so take the Rooster year head on.

Work: For currently employed Tigers, the prospects look good. Maintain your composure and do not engage in battles as you will not win. Be responsible and complete projects.

Wealth: Tigers will enjoy some wealth and mentor luck. Be prudent as you tend to overspend.

Relationships: Friends, family and colleagues will offer support. Your social circle could expand this year.

Health: Place a brass Wu Lou in the east sector of your home to counter health issues.

Rabbit

1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

In 2017 the Rabbit confronts the Rooster. This makes the Rabbit the worst affected sign in the Chinese zodiac. Expect challenges because Rooster is Rabbit’s exact opposite. Stay calm, dear Rabbit.

Work: Hard work is foreseen, bringing frustration and anger. Work-wise, there can be times when you may be induced to making rash decisions.

Wealth: Monetary strain can bring debt. Be wise with your money.

Relationships: Expand your social and business connections. You’ll gain benefits from these people during the year.

Health: The most important thing to note for this year is your health. Go for regular check-ups. Hang a six-rod metal wind chime in the east sector of your home and place a brass Wu Lou in the east corner of your bedroom. You should also maintain a healthy diet and try to exercise regularly.

Dragon

1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

The Dragon symbolises good fortune, power and luck. Dragons enjoy one of their best years because Rooster and Dragon are harmonious.

Work: Attend social events as it will be worth your time and usher in more opportunities for money-making projects. Promotions and business success are all foreseen.

Wealth: Good fortune and prosperity may continue from the previous year

Relationships: New friends can offer great opportunities, but maintain good relations with old friends. Accept gracefully any help, but be sure to express your sincere gratitude.

Health: Place a brass Wu Lou in the east corner of your bedroom to encourage good health. Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to be fit and happy.

Snake

1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Good fortune is on the horizon because Rooster is compatible with Snake. For Snakes, it’s time to shed their skin and be reborn.

Work: Snake is feted and enjoys popularity this year. However, not even you are spared hard work during the Rooster year.

Wealth: Snakes have a knack to make money. Work hard and you will prosper.

Relationships: Your relationship luck is strong after a long time. Be more social and accept invitations.

Health: There may be some health problems associated with heat, such as blisters and sore throat. Place an amethyst crystal ball in your bedroom to weaken these effects.

Horse

1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Under Rooster’s influence, Horses will be required to work diligently, be meticulous and slow down their gallop to a gentle canter. Try not to put yourself too high up on the horse, so to speak.

Work: Place more emphasis on your work or studies. Even though you’d be recognised, you still need to work hard to reap rewards.

Wealth: Place a ‘Running Horses’ on your work table for more opportunities and financial luck.

Relationships: Love and romance are highlighted this year. Professionally, people will appreciate your input and give you credit for it.

Health: You may have slight health problems but you will recover quickly. Aquamarine crystals bring overall luck this year.

Sheep

1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

2017 predicts trying times because Rooster’s beak-to-the grindstone philosophy demands hard work and accounting for how time and money are spent. Sheep, curb your enthusiasm this year, constantly check yourself and watch what you say and do.

Work: Sheep can utilise the energy of the Rooster year to plan, handle finances and behave responsibly

Wealth: Curb spending and try not to attract criticism.

Relationships: It’s best not to pursue new relationships as the outcome may be disastrous. Married couples should place a Yin Yang symbol in their bedroom, for enhancing love luck.

Health: Travel should be kept to a minimum. Do carry a jade Wu Lou with you as you are prone to injuries or accidents this year.

Monkey

1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

Fabulous Monkeys are unlike any other animal of the zodiac. They always enjoy their silver linings and gold sparks. However, challenging for the wily Monkey, it’s best to retain a conservative outlook with steady growth.

Work: It’s time to stabilise, work strongly and pay attention to details. Do not chase big dreams or you’ll be overwhelmed.

Wealth: You may have multiple sources of income this year. You’re practical with money and this is a good year to reduce your debts.

Relationships: Relationship-wise, it could be a slightly bumpy year. Those in relationships may want to place a golden Rooster at their main doors looking out to prevent third party problems. If you are someone in position, make sure that your instructions to your colleagues are crystal clear and all documentation is in place.

Health: It is advisable to see the doctor for regular check-ups. Eat well and exercise regularly. A brass Wu Lou in the east corner of your bedroom and your home will protect you health wise.

Dog

1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

Rooster and Dog are very different, so difficulties and challenges could arise. Rooster’s emphasis on material success and achievement run counter to Dog’s values.

Work: Find advancement through education or specialised training this year. Place a crystal globe on your study table for luck. Professionals, do the same for career luck.

Wealth: 2017 will start out very busy for Dog. You will need to focus and be organised. This can result in a good financial inflow.

Relationships: Romantically, most Dogs are sincere. However, the weakest area of your life this year is love. Envy and conflict can arise if you don’t watch your actions and guard your tongue.

Health: Your health is good this year. However, don’t take it for granted. It’s important to exercise regularly.

Boar

1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

To avoid angering the Rooster, work hard and take care of yourself. It is wise to be sympathetic and kind but not become overly involved in other people’s problems.

Work: Money can come your way from several sources. Treat yourself, but save well too. Travel is also on the cards for you.

Wealth: Financial prosperity can come if you apply yourself.

Relationships: Rooster years are not about baring your soul or bringing up past indiscretions. If you want a true partnership, you’re going to have to be trustworthy.

Health: Get your ailments checked this year and you may see good results. A brass Fu Luk Sau (three wise men) in the east sector of your home will negate pesky health problems.

The author is Master Consultant, Feng Shui Arabia. For queries, write to: samitakhanna@hotmail.com