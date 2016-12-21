Mobile
Superficialities of the contemporary world

A British artist explores the stresses and dualities of modern life, and the imbalance caused by our growing distance from nature

Gulf News
 

British artist Word To Mother is presenting his first solo exhibition in the region, titled “Every Saint Has A Past, Every Sinner Has A Future”, at The Mine+, a new platform dedicated to emerging and guest artists. The London-based artist draws from his background as an illustrator, tattoo artist and graffiti artist to create multi-layered paintings that feature a cast of signature characters, recurring patterns, architectural elements and script, set among washes of pastel hues, with a few splashes of brighter colours.

The artist was born and raised in a tranquil English seaside town, and his work reflects the landscapes of his childhood. After experiencing the mural culture of San Francisco at an early age, he became fascinated with street art, and continues to take inspiration from his urban surroundings. He often paints on salvaged wood, and uses raw, textural elements such as tea stains, gold leaf and salvaged materials to build up the layers in his paintings.

His work is essentially about exploring feelings, healing and identity. In this latest show, Word To Mother challenges the material and mental superficialities of the contemporary world, peeling them back one by one to search for the real intentions that lie beneath our actions.

His drawings, done with charcoal on linen have an ethereal quality. Halos, hearts and butterflies outlined with gold foil add to the spiritual feel of the works. The simple but emotional drawings speak about the stresses and dualities of contemporary life, such as the pressure that drives us to create fictional personas for ourselves on social media; and the imbalance in our lives caused by the growing distance from nature. But the artist also offers hope for making things better by reminding us of the respect for nature that is inherent in the ancient Native American culture; and of ways to connect with the inner self and transcend to a higher state of consciousness.

Limited edition hand-finished prints of the works on display are available at the gallery.

Jyoti Kalsi is an arts-enthusiast based in Dubai.

“Every Saint Has A Past, Every Sinner Has A Future” will run at The Mine, Al Quoz, until January 7.

