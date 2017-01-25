Mobile
A weekend devoted to arts

The fifth edition of Quoz Arts Fest is back with a host of creative events for the whole family

Image Credit:
An event from last year’s Quoz Arts Fest
Gulf News
 

The fifth edition of Quoz Arts Fest, to be held on January 27 and 28, will bring the Al Quoz area alive with a variety of creative and fun activities for the whole family.

The festival is an initiative by Alserkal programming, and Alserkal Avenue, the art and cultural hub of the area, is hosting music, dance and theatre performances, free art workshops for all ages, film screenings, artists’ talks, poetry readings, gallery tours, innovative food concepts, commissioned installations by artists and walking tours of Al Quoz.

There is a special focus on dance as an art form with presentations of experimental, conceptual and fusion performances by leading contemporary dancers from the region. These include Egyptian dancer Mounir Saeed’s award-winning solo performance, “What about Dante”, to be presented in Warehouse 60 at 4.30pm on January 27 and 5pm on January 28; and open air performances by Bivin Mathew, Avega Dance Creations, The Ripple Effect and Mr. Pog, from 4pm onwards in The Yard.

The Jam Jar has an interesting line-up of activities that everyone can participate in, such as the Artist Carousel, where visitors can join other artists to create collaborative paintings; and The Giant Dollhouse Project, where every participant makes a dollhouse from a shoebox, and the houses are glued together on a canvas to create awareness about homelessness. The art space is also offering free trials of its Young Artists Programme, and Art Academy courses, as well as workshops on watercolour painting.

Jyoti Kalsi is an arts-enthusiast based in Dubai.

Quoz Arts Fest will run at Alserkal Avenue from 10am to 10pm on January 27 and 28.

Dubai
