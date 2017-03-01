FFWD returns in March for new season

Fashion Forward Dubai (FFWD) will train its spotlight on over 30 regional designers this March as it returns with its bi-annual extravaganza at the Dubai Design District from March 23 to 25 this season.

The three-day event will see runway presentations by designers and FFWD staples such as Amato by Furne One and Michael Cinco, new labels making their debut along with industry talks by experts including jewellery designer Azza Fahmy and CEO of Who’s Next and Premierae Classe, Etienne Cochet.

For tickets and registration to the runway shows and talks, go to www.fashionforward.ae.

Here’s a list of designers who will take their turn at the FFWD this season:

Abed Mahfouz: Designer Abed Mahfouz from Lebanon is known for his gowns. Mahfouz, one of the first Lebanese designers to join Alta Roma, has now added an evening ready-to-wear line to his collection.

Anaya: A women’s wear label launched in Dubai in 2011 by designer Chathuri Samaraweera is known for her cuts and fabric manipulations.

Amato by Furne One — Known for his flamboyant gowns and artistic creations, Dubai-based Furne One has rapidly worked his way up the fashion ladder, and is celebrated for his couture creations. From bridal wear to pret-a-porter, Furne One collections are about celebrating the woman with a dramatic flair.

Arwa Al Banawi: This label by Saudi-born designer Arwa Al Banawi is a mix of contrasts.

Asya Krasnaya: This jewellery brand was founded by two Russian born sisters living in Dubai and creating out of Dubai Design District (d3). The brand is inspired by their childhood days in Russia and their idea of a powerful, modern-day woman, who is working around the clock.

Bedouin: Designed and developed by Central Saint Martins’ graduate Andraya Farrag, Bedouin is a contemporary womenswear label.

By Sadeem: A prêt-a-couture fashion brand by Saudi designer Sadeem Alshehail for women. An advocate of sustainable design, Sadeem embraces ethical practices, collaborating with companies that share the same principles. Sadeem’s fabrics are non-toxic and are sourced from companies that employ sustainable practices.

Cheyma: Born in Paris, Cheyma graduated from the Institute of Political Sciences of Paris with a Masters in Fashion & Luxury Marketing. She worked for some of the most prestigious fashion brands in Paris including Christian Dior Couture, Chloé, and Saint Laurent Paris, with digital experience at Lacoste, from which she got her sportswear touch. Cheyma describes her aesthetic as whimsical and ethereal.

Emperor, in collaboration with Reebok: This menswear brand will return to Fashion Forward with its ‘See Now Buy Now’ collection. It’s brainchild of Golkar brothers.

Ghain Ghada: This label specialises in evening wear, casual wear and Grade A Python skin bags and is stocked at stores such as Harvey Nichols, Revolution Boutique, Al-Othman Boutique, and in Dubai: Das and Sauce.

Ghudfah: An abaya and ready-to- wear line designed by Sarah Albaz who was born and raised in Riyadh.

Hessa Falasi: An Emirati brand, established in 2011 in Dubai, is inspired by the Arabic culture. Traditional abayas are given a modern twist and injected with colour.

Hussein Bazaza: Lebanese designer Hussein Bazaza first showed at FFWD Season One as part of The Starch Foundation, and in April 2015 he showed his first solo collection at Season Five. The brand is based on a merge of classic and modern fashion; feminine but edgy. Bazaza’s ready-to-wear line is a combination of wearable pieces and couture details with lace collage and, geometric cuts, storytelling prints and intricate details.

Kristina Fidelskaya: This Dubai-based designer blends vintage styles with modernity.

Lama Jouni: Launched in 2013, the Paris-based Lebanese designer is known for his bold designs.

Michael Cinco: The Dubai-based designer to the stars is best known for his intricately-embellished gowns.

Nafsika Skourti: Half Greek, half Jordanian and creator of Nafsika embraces new ideas. His collections are built around an eclectic use of fabric and a focus on tailoring.

Royaled by RH — This is prêt-a-couture brand offering collections that can be worn all year round. Royaled is founded by Renad Hefni, a young Saudi designer.

Starch Foundation — Under the mentorship of Rabih Kayrouz, the Starch Foundation has presented their chosen designers at each edition of FFWD. The designers this season are: Rony El Helou — from South of Lebanon has had a passion for fashion design since childhood, making clothes out of household items such as plastic bags. Diana Wassef, Fashion Creator of Emily Cremona, with her sustainable design, and using natural dyeing techniques and fibres, and Nour Najem will present her eponymous label.

Tair: This label was created in 2013 in Dubai by Aliya Tair who is inspired by eastern aesthetics. The brand explores the relationship between the masculine and the feminine and has led the designer to experiment with classic menswear textiles.

Varoin Marwah: This Dubai-based fashion designer of Indian origin will present his imperial inspired menswear for the second time this season. Marwah draws upon his Indian roots to create clean lines, contemporary silhouettes and attention to detail.