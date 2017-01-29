Will Iran’s Asghar Farhadi make it to Oscars after travel ban?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Will Iran’s Asghar Farhadi make it to Oscars after travel ban?

Acclaimed director’s film, ‘The Salesman’ is nominated for the best foreign language film

Image Credit: AP
Asghar Farhadi
Tabloid
 

Confusion erupted on Saturday in the wake of President Trump’s executive order banning travel to the US from several Muslim-majority countries, and its potential impact on the ability of Iranian filmmaker and Oscar nominee Asghar Farhadi to attend next month’s Academy Awards.

Farhadi, whose latest film The Salesman is nominated for best foreign language film, was considered likely to be barred under the new order, as president of the National Iranian American Council Trita Parsi tweeted on Friday: “Confirmed: Iran’s Asghar Farhadi won’t be let into the US to attend Oscar’s.”

The tweet followed Trump’s order that banned travel to the US over the next 90 days from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The abrupt ban, which also suspended all refugee arrivals from Syria, resulted in several passengers from some of those countries being detained at New York’s John. F. Kennedy Airport on Saturday.

Parsi reported that Farhadi has only an Iranian passport and no US “green card,” which would leave him subject to the ban unless he applied for an artistic exception.

“The law is very clear and I’ve heard confirmation that he’s not coming,” Parsi told the Los Angeles Times on Friday night.

According to a tweet on Saturday from a correspondent for BBC Persian, the filmmaker’s office said there was no “legal obstacle” for him to visit the US for the Oscars, but that Farhadi has not yet decided if he wants to attend.

Calls to representatives for Farhadi, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences were not immediately returned.

“The problem that we’re having right now is that the executive order is so ambiguous,” said Parsi, whose organisation is the largest non-profit of its kind representing the Iranian American community. “This administration, to be kind, is rather amateurish in how they’re sending out information. We hope that in the next couple of days they clarify exactly what they want these rules to mean and how they should be interpreted, because they cast an extremely wide net.”

Taraneh Alidoosti, the lead actress in The Salesman, announced in the wake of the executive order that she would not attend the Academy Awards. “Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist,” Alidoosti wrote. “Whether this will include a cultural event or not, I won’t attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest.”

Farhadi, whose films are not overtly political, won the Academy Award for foreign language film in 2012 for A Separation. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times earlier this month, he spoke optimistically about the prospects for change in his country, where he continues to work and reside.

“In appearance, everything is becoming modern in Iran,” he said. “Buildings and skyscrapers are going up. Old buildings are being torn down. Arthur Miller is staged there. There’s cinema. But once you push that back, you see Iran’s culture and tradition beneath.”

He also commented during the interview on the US presidential election, saying, “You had great potential and I’m still in shock” at the election of Donald Trump.

More from Celebrity

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya

filed under

GulfNewstabloid!Celebrity

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Celebrity

Drew Barrymore not ready to date again

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

GNTV Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis