Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt dies aged 77

‘The Elephant Man’ star died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, according to media report

Gulf News
 

LONDON: Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in “The Elephant Man” and his supporting role in “Midnight Express”, has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the BBC reported on Saturday. He was 77.

Hurt, who had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six decades, revealed in 2015 that he was suffering from the early stages of pancreatic cancer and that he was receiving treatment.

The BBC, citing the actor’s agent, said Hurt had died.

Further details of the circumstances of his death were not immediately reported.

oscars

