Aamir Khan does some heavy lifting in ‘Dangal’

Aamir Khan flanked by the Dangal discoveries,Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Bollywood superstars playing their real age is sacrilegious. The law of the show business land goes something like this: as stars get older and more bankable, they clutch onto playing youthful roles and romancing younger women with a rabid ferocity. Aamir Khan, 51, was also a victim to that tradition.

But three years ago, it was love at first listen during the Dangal script narration. On second thought, Khan wondered if he should be playing an overweight father of two grown-up daughters so early in his career. Shouldn’t he wait another five or ten years?

“I had just come out after playing roles in Dhoom 3 and PK, where I played a young guy … the general fear was that it was too close to my real age,” said Khan during a press junket in Dubai in December.

“Mujhe laga ki logon ko sachayi pata chalegi [I thought that people will find out the truth about me],” said Khan.

But the actor, who is a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri (fourth-highest civilian award in India) and Padma Bhushan (third-highest civilian award), but who famously shuns Bollywood awards, couldn’t get the script out of his head.

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwary and out in UAE cinemas on December 22, is the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who taught the sport to his daughters Geeta Phogat (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita Kumari (Sanya Malhotra). His daughters made him and India proud by winning the 2010 Common Wealth Games and bringing home gold (Geeta) and silver (Babita Kumari) medals.

“It got into my skin and I knew I couldn’t creatively wait. I just needed to put a lid on my stupid fears and not to think too much about logic or practicality.”

Pragmatism was show the door in many aspects. At 51, Khan embarked on a rapid weight gain and weight loss mission. He put on 27kg to play the ageing father, and lost the excess weight in five months to play the younger version of Phogat. No steroids, just manic work-outs and precise calorie math. He also studied the Haryanvi dialect for four months to play the imposing patriarchal figure.

So will this film spur dialogue on women empowerment and question the patriarchy that dominates Indian culture?

“I think so. There are certain mind-sets that have to be changed. But it can only happen gradually and not overnight. Various things like news articles and movies can slowly change people. Dangal is one step in the right direction,” said Khan.

While the real Phogat approved of the actor’s interpretation of his personality and his life story, Khan, who has three children, isn’t such a strict dad. The trailer of Dangal shows Phogat as an exacting father who drives his daughters to their breaking points, pushing their buttons and brutally planting grit and gumption so that they take down the competition in wrestling championships.

“I don’t think anyone behaves negatively in this film. We are all complex, there is no black or white. Mahavir was a tough father. I am not that kind of a father and I don’t subscribe to that kind of parenting. But who am I to judge anyone?” said Khan.

Reinvention

Khan is law unto himself in Bollywood. In his career spanning over three decades filled with blockbusters, he aces the game of reinvention.

From playing a self-righteous police officer in Sarfarosh, a hopeless romantic in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, a grieving, guilt-wracked father in the thriller Talaash, Khan has earned tremendous goodwill among his Hindi film fans due to his smart choice of films. He has a reputation of being thorough and his ascent is no flash in the pan. Notorious for being a perfectionist, every move is calculated and deliberate.

But it’s the first time in his career that he is tackling a biopic.

“It’s a story that goes beyond the people who you see on the screen. The story of Mahavir is so inspirational. Biopics are generally more personal. But what makes Dangal so fresh is the effort that he puts in his kids and the resilience that they showed. It’s just so inspiring.” Khan has even sung a song, Dhaakad, for this film.

“But only once in 18 years, I am going to torture you,” joked Khan, who earlier sang the cheeky, street-style song Aati Kya Khandala from Ghulam.

While the hero promises not to exercise his vocal chords often, be ready for your heart strings to be tugged.

Dangal, produced by UTV Motion Pictures, is your quintessential underdog triumphant tale. It has rural India, age-worn patriarchy, and players who shatter gender stereotyping.

But this wrestling drama isn’t bloody or violent, claims Khan.

“There is innate beauty in wrestling. I don’t like violence and as I grew older I couldn’t watch boxing scenes or gory violence. In wrestling, the beauty is that your intention is never to injure the other person. Though wrestling is a contact sports, it’s never violent. We use strength, agility and speed.”

Khan, who recently admitted that he cries easily after watching emotional films, would know as he spent months grasping the wrestling moves. He even quit smoking (of course under a veiled threat from his wrestling coach Kripa Shankar) to perform better.

Khan takes his craft seriously. Even at his career’s peak, he auditioned for the ensemble drama Dhobi Ghat, directed by his wife Kiran Rao.

Established Bollywood stars auditioning for roles is uncommon in a star-driven industry where they deign to give bulk dates to directors.

“I don’t have standards for myself. The question is not whether the script matches my standards. Do I match the scripts’ standard?”

Dangal is out in the UAE on December 22.