Paes and Garcia-Lopez enter doubles semis

Dubai

Leander Paes teamed up with Italian Guillermo Garcia-Lopez to move into the doubles semi-final at the Dubai Tennis Championships late on Thursday.

The Indo-Italian pair got the better of third-seeded Daniel Nestor and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) to set a semi-final meeting with unseeded Rohan Bopanna and Marcin Matkowski on Friday.

The quarter-final match that began at 5pm could end only at 7.40pm due to the frequent rain stops on Thursday. So naturally Paes, the mainstay in doubles for more than two decades, was more than pleased with the result.

“It’s been a long day. Breaks like these break the rhythm, so we are glad we could just finish off and enter our first semi-final together in the very first time we are together,” Paes told Gulf News.

After winning a close first set, the Indo-Italian pair had an opportunity to shut it out on Nestor’s serve in the tenth game. But Garcia-Lopez sent his backhand long to push the set into tiebreak. Once again they were trailing 3-5, but did well to serve steady and draw level at 5-5. Paes finally came up with a return straight into the midriff of Canadian Nestor to wrap up set and match.

Fresh from his quarter-final win along with Y. Lu over the Bryan brothers at the Delray Beach Open last month, Paes was hopeful of a much-improved show before an appreciative and vocal crowd on Friday. “For us, it means we play our tennis irrelevant of who our opponents are,” Paes related.

“It has been a long and tiring day and our thoughts at the moment are to get enough rest so that we can be ready for yet another tough match. We are committed to tennis and we will be on court giving off our best tomorrow,” he added.

The last quarter-final between Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau and Philipp Kohlschreiber and Florian Mayer could not be completed till late into the night as Kohlschreiber was still on centre court playing his singles against Andy Murray.

RESULTS

(Doubles quarter-finals) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez/Leander Paes bt Daniel Nestor/Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6).

Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecau vs Philipp Kohlschreiber/Florian Mayer (match continues)