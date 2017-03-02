Paes and Garcia-Lopez enter doubles semis

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Paes and Garcia-Lopez enter doubles semis

To meet Bopanna and Matkowski on centre court on Friday

Gulf News
 

Dubai

Leander Paes teamed up with Italian Guillermo Garcia-Lopez to move into the doubles semi-final at the Dubai Tennis Championships late on Thursday.

The Indo-Italian pair got the better of third-seeded Daniel Nestor and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) to set a semi-final meeting with unseeded Rohan Bopanna and Marcin Matkowski on Friday.

The quarter-final match that began at 5pm could end only at 7.40pm due to the frequent rain stops on Thursday. So naturally Paes, the mainstay in doubles for more than two decades, was more than pleased with the result.

“It’s been a long day. Breaks like these break the rhythm, so we are glad we could just finish off and enter our first semi-final together in the very first time we are together,” Paes told Gulf News.

After winning a close first set, the Indo-Italian pair had an opportunity to shut it out on Nestor’s serve in the tenth game. But Garcia-Lopez sent his backhand long to push the set into tiebreak. Once again they were trailing 3-5, but did well to serve steady and draw level at 5-5. Paes finally came up with a return straight into the midriff of Canadian Nestor to wrap up set and match.

Fresh from his quarter-final win along with Y. Lu over the Bryan brothers at the Delray Beach Open last month, Paes was hopeful of a much-improved show before an appreciative and vocal crowd on Friday. “For us, it means we play our tennis irrelevant of who our opponents are,” Paes related.

“It has been a long and tiring day and our thoughts at the moment are to get enough rest so that we can be ready for yet another tough match. We are committed to tennis and we will be on court giving off our best tomorrow,” he added.

The last quarter-final between Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau and Philipp Kohlschreiber and Florian Mayer could not be completed till late into the night as Kohlschreiber was still on centre court playing his singles against Andy Murray.

 

RESULTS

(Doubles quarter-finals) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez/Leander Paes bt Daniel Nestor/Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6).

 

Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecau vs Philipp Kohlschreiber/Florian Mayer (match continues)

More from

tags from this story

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportTennis

tags

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Bani Yas, Emirates have six games to stop drop

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March