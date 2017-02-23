Dubai Duty Free Women’s Open: Wozniacki sets aside Bellis to enter semis

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Duty Free Women’s Open: Wozniacki sets aside Bellis to enter semis

2011 Dubai champion to take on Latvia’s Sevastova today

Image Credit:
Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) beats Catherine Bellis (USA) in a quarterfinal match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the Dubai Tennis Stadium on 23rd February, 2017.Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai

Former champion and tenth seeded Caroline Wozniacki booked her place against Anastasija Sevastova in the singles semi-finals at the Dubai Duty Free Women’s Open, late on Thursday.

Pitted against 17-year-old American debutant Catherine Bellis, the 2011 Dubai champion took under one hour to tame her opponent 6-3, 6-2 and book her semi-final spot for the fourth time in the history of the Dubai tournament. After winning the title in 2011, the 26-year-old Dane had previously made it to the last four stages in 2012 (lost to Julia Goerges), 2013 (lost to Petra Kvitova), 2014 (lost to Venus Williams) and 2015 (lost to Simona Halep).

Showing lovely court movement and shot management, Bellis was the first to break to go clear 3-1. But that was the motivation the former world number one was waiting for as Wozniacki took the next five games to win the opening set 6-3 in 34 engrossing minutes.

Wozniacki was dominant in the second set breaking the American teen on a couple of occasions, in-between holding serves to power her way to a formidable 4-0 position. After that it was a cruise as the crafty player from Denmark who reigned as the former world number one over 67 weeks wrapped up set and match in 67 entertaining minutes on centre court.

“I don’t know what exactly it is for me here in Dubai,” Wozniacki said.

“Maybe it is that the courts suit my game better. What really matters to me at this moment is that I am playing well and I am happy to be in yet another semi-finals here,” she added.

Wozniacki will now meet Sevastova after the 26-year-old Latvian got past China’s Qiang Wang 6-4, 7-5 in an hour and 21 minutes. In winning, Sevastova improved her Dubai performance to a semi-final appearance on a hazy and cloudy afternoon.

Much is expected of the Latvian girl following her first-ever semi-final appearance in a Premier 5 tournament, something that could help her climb up to even No. 20 in the rankings if she wins the title here on Saturday.

“When you see all these results, you say to yourself you have a chance every time. It’s great to be here. But tomorrow is another match. It’s not over yet. I try to enjoy it today, watch the match, and I have to be ready tomorrow,” she added.

Wozniacki too was looking forward to her match against the Latvian, whose best in Dubai so far has been a couple of Round Two appearances in 2010 and 2011 — falling on both occasions to Agnieszka Radwanska. “She can be a solid player,” Wozniacki said of Sevastova.

“She mixes the game well and doesn’t let to keep your rhythm. But tomorrow is another day and I am just excited at the prospect of another semi-final here,” she added.

Seventh seed Elina Svitolina was the third one to move into the semi-finals with a dominant 6-0, 6-4 win over American Lauren Davis in just over an hour. Svitolina will play the winner of the fourth and final quarter-final between Angelique Kerber and Ana Konjuh that was scheduled later on Thursday.

Results of women’s singles quarter-finals on Thursday:

Anastasija Sevastova bt Qiang Wang 6-4, 7-5; Elina Svitolina bt Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4; Caroline Wozniacki bt Catherine Bellis 6-3, 6-2.

ORDER OF PLAY for Friday

Centre Court (Start at 2pm) Sania Mirza/Barbora Strycova vs Ekaterina Makarova/Elena Vesnina. (Not before 5pm) Caroline Wozniacki vs Anastasija Sevastova.

(Not before 7pm) Angelique Kerber OR Ana Konjuh vs Elina Svitolina; Hao-Ching Chan/Yaroslava Shvedova vs Andrea Hlavackova/Shuai Peng.

-Ends

More from

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGNCaroline Wozniacki
Petra Kvitova
follow this tag on MGNPetra Kvitova
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Simona Halep
follow this tag on MGNSimona Halep
Angelique Kerber
follow this tag on MGNAngelique Kerber

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportTennis

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGN
Petra Kvitova
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Simona Halep
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Murray, Federer semi-final looms at Dubai tennis

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband